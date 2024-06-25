eBhayi, Nav Galaxy crowned Eastern Cape Engen KO Challenge champs

The Eastern Cape has new champions of the Engen Knockout Challenge after eBhayi FC and Nav Galaxy FC were crowned the 2024 Engen Knockout Challenge Eastern Cape champions over the weekend at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU). The return of the tournament to the talent-rich Eastern Cape province lived up to high expectations, with all 24 participating teams producing quality youth football at the two-day tournament in Gqeberha.

The crowning of eBhayi FC in the boys and Nav Galaxy FC in the girls’ division means the province will be represented by new teams at this year’s Engen Champ of Champs, with eBhayi dethroning Chippa United in the boys’ section, while Nav Galaxy take the crown from former champions, City Lads FC. Ladies Champions Nav Galaxy Ladies FC celebrate winning the 2024 Engen Knockout Challenge Eastern Cape at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha this past weekend. | BackpagePix eBhayi FC finished top of the group following a 3-1 win over Sophia Young Stars in their opening match, and a 4-1 drubbing of Maria Louw High. The quarter-finals saw eBhayi cruising over Ndakeni Young Stars with a 3-0 win before edging United Brothers 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The newly crowned champions wrapped things up in style in the final with a 2-0 win over Chippa United to be crowned the new champions of the Eastern Cape. Nav Galaxy had to dig deep for a 1-0 win over Golden Stars in their opening match before their 2-0 win over Phoenix Birds Ladies FC in their second group match. Against Bay Stars Ladies, Galaxy scored a comfortable 3-0 win which sent them to the semi-finals where they cruised past Kilimanjaro Stars 5-0.

Galaxy then faced the 2023 champions, City Lads FC who they impressively held to a 0-0 draw before being crowned champions after a dramatic 4-3 penalty victory. The Engen Knockout Challenge continues next weekend, with Durban set to host the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the competition from June 29-30.

GIRLS DIVISION Referee of the tournament: Christiano Leroux Goalkeeper: Unako Koyana (Nav Galaxy Ladies)

Defender: Lucretia Smith (Golden Stars) Midfielder: Avuya Mpensheni (Nav Galaxy Ladies) Striker: Aphelele January (Kilimanjaro Stars)

Top Goalscorer: Endinako Gqboka (Ayakha Stars) Coach: Asevela Nyeleka (Nav Galaxy Ladies) Fair Play Team: Baystar Ladies

Player: Avuya Mpensheni (Nav Galaxy Ladies) BOYS DIVISION Goalkeeper: Ayanda Tembani (Sophia Young Stars)

Defender: Cole Frost (eBhayi FC) Midfielder: Olwethu Songelwa (Sophia Young Stars) Striker: Liyahluma Mawaba (Sophia Young Stars)

Top Goalscorer: Lee Rogan Dekock (eBhayi FC) Coach: Caleb Van Roogen (eBhayi FC) Fair Play Team: Nyathi FC