Engen Knockout Challenge makes its way to the Eastern Cape

FOOTBALL clubs in and around the Eastern Cape are set to experience Engen Knockout Challenge fever as South Africa’s largest youth football competition makes its way to the province for the first time this year. The nationwide youth football competition will for the first time activate in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where Engen, alongside its ambassadors Brighton Mhlongo and Akhona Makalima, are expected to attend the tournament set to take place at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University on Saturday and Sunday.

Proudly living up to its theme for the year, It’s Your Moment, players, coaches and referees will be looking forward to seizing the moment, and making use of the opportunity created by Engen when the tournament heads their way this weekend. The official draw for the Eastern Cape leg of the competition was held on Tuesday, when 12 teams in both the boys and girls division were drawn into their respective groups. The draw, which pitted some of the province’s best clubs against each other, marks an exciting build-up to Engen’s much-anticipated trip to the talent-rich province in a couple of days’ time.

Speaking at the draw, Mhlongo, who is quite familiar with the province having spent his final playing days at the province's leading club Chippa United, said he was looking forward to seeing what the province had in store this weekend.

“I am quite excited to be coming back to Gqeberha to experience football once again. “During my time here, I witnessed so much talent, and with the Engen Knockout Challenge coming here this weekend, I am quite confident that we will experience and unearth some of the best talent that the province has to offer across players, coaches and referees. “I want to encourage all participants to make the most of this opportunity and realise that it is indeed their moment,” said an elated Mhlongo.

Engen Knockout Challenge Eastern Cape draw

GIRLS Group A: Phoenix Birds Ladies FC, Golden Stars Ladies FC, Nav Galaxy Ladies FC Group B: Bay Stars Ladies FC, Shining Stars Ladies FC, Ayakha Stars Ladies FC

Group C: Linge Continentals FC, AD Astra Ladies FC, Coastal Group D: Rhode University Ladies, Kilimanjaro Sport Stars Ladies FC, City Lads Ladies BOYS

Group A: Man City FC, Real Aces FC, United Young Stars FC Group B: Maletswai Jets FC, Hlumani Secondary School, Young Cosmos FC Group C: Chipped United FC, Real Tigers FC, Ndakeni Young Stars FC