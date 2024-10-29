Erasmus likely to stick with stalwarts for Scotland

Mike Greenaway The box office Springbok squad currently in Jersey is hard at work, preparing for their upcoming tour opener against Scotland.

The ensemble features the same cast that delivered a stunning 48-7 victory over Argentina, and it is unlikely that coach Rassie Erasmus will change the script ahead of a crucial clash. The #Springboks have arrived in Jersey: “It’s our first time together after the Rugby Championship, and it’s good to regroup” - more here: https://t.co/pizAJpm6H0 🗣#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/JbPTt8JNCa

— Springboks (@Springboks) October 28, 2024 In the emphatic Rugby Championship clincher held in Mbombela, the Boks showcased their prowess, and now Erasmus has opted for the same match 23 for the three-match tour, supported by an additional 12 players. The team, having last played on 28 September, will face Scotland on November 10, prompting Erasmus to take them to an exclusive training resort on the largest island in the English Channel. He aims to shake off any rust and prepare for what is essentially a rematch of the World Cup’s opening game. The challenge against the fiery Scots will not be straightforward.

In their last encounter in Marseilles, it required a mammoth effort from the Boks to secure an 18-3 victory, having led just 6-3 at half-time. Gregor Townsend’s men will undoubtedly feel confident about their chances of causing an upset at a frosty Murrayfield. Handre Pollard. | BackpagePix As always, speculation abounds regarding key positions, notably flyhalf, scrumhalf, and second row. Manie Libbok, who started against the Pumas, was backed up by Handre Pollard. While many argue Pollard may prove a better fit for the familiar conditions given his time with Leicester, it also makes strategic sense to utilise his experience should Libbok encounter any difficulties as the starter. The lock position raises intriguing questions about who will partner Eben Etzebeth. Ruan Nortje's industrious performances have drawn praise, leading to comparisons with the tireless Franco Mostert, who contributed greatly during the World Cup.

Nortje earned his opportunity after Mostert sustained an injury during the second Test against Ireland, but with Mostert now fully recovered and on tour, the question remains whether Erasmus will reintegrate him immediately or keep Nortje as a backup. Match fitness may play a crucial role here; should Mostert not be in peak condition, it could prove wise to start him and allow him to play until fatigue sets in. If Nortje were to get injured early on, having Mostert play on limited fitness could pose problems for the team. Jaden Hendrikse. | BackpagePix In the scrumhalf position, Faf de Klerk remains sidelined due to injury, resulting in the tourists fielding Cobus Reinach, Jaden Hendrikse, and Grant Williams. Currently, Williams is making headlines after his stunning performance against Munster, marked by crisp passing, accurate box kicking, potent attack, and courageous cover defence.