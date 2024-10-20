Ezemvelo Women claim historic Sasol League Championship title

Smiso Msomi In a thrilling culmination of determination and skill, Ezemvelo Women emerged victorious in the Sasol National Championships, defeating the University of Cape Town (UCT) 2-0 in the final held yesterday at Loria Park, Knysna.

This historic win not only marks Ezemvelo as the first side from KwaZulu-Natal to lift the coveted trophy but also signifies a bright future as they prepare for the challenges of the Hollywoodbets Super League next season. Hailing from Umlazi, Ezemvelo’s success at the tournament will be remembered as a watershed moment in South African women's football.

Ezemvelo WFC took their shot at glory and @SasolSA provided the fuel they needed to reach their destiny.#SasolLeagueNationalChamps #SasolinSport #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/4NGueB4x1A — Sasol in Sport (@SasolinSport) October 20, 2024 The team remained unbeaten throughout the week of intense competition, showcasing their grit and teamwork while earning the R200 000 prize that comes with their championship win. Meanwhile, UCT left the pitch with R100 000 and a second-place medal, reflecting the close nature of the contest.

The match proved to be a stern tactical battle from the outset. Having faced each other previously in the group stages, expectations were high for a close game. However, fans were treated to an exhilarating contest with both teams pressing hard from the very first whistle. Within just 15 minutes, both goalkeepers were called into action, showcasing their remarkable skills in critical moments. UCT goalkeeper Jay-Dee Marang shone particularly brightly during the match. Demonstrating an impressive command of the area, she successfully thwarted a series of clear cut goal scoring chances, showcasing her immense potential under pressure.

As Ezemvelo applied pressure, it was only a matter of time before they broke the deadlock. The decisive moment came in the 32nd minute during a well-executed set piece. Central midfielder Nonhlanzeko Gwala soared above the defenders to head the ball into the net, sending her team into a well-deserved lead and establishing their control over the match. Facing an uphill battle, UCT made a series of substitutions at the half-time break, desperate to shift momentum in their favour. Unfortunately for them,

Ezemvelo's tenacity in midfield, led by former Banyana Banyana standout Slindile Ngubane, proved overwhelming. Ngubane's performance ensured that Ezemvelo held firm, maintaining their lead with a resolute defence and powerful play that frustrated UCT’s attempts to level the score. The final whistle blew, confirming Ezemvelo’s hard-fought victory and solidifying their place in the annals of South African football history. Silindile Ngubane of Ezemvelo Women’s FC won the Diski Queen award at Lorie Park Stadium in Knysna yesterday. | BackpagePix Speaking after the game, Ezemvelo coach Nkosingiphile Maphumulo welcomed the relief of getting the duck off KZN’s back and urged more of their provincial neighbours to pursue the same achievement.