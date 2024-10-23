Fassi focused on Sharks form ahead of Munster duel

The rich vein of form Aphelele Fassi finds himself in currently is not to prove a point to anyone but because he is simply enjoying his rugby at the Sharks and Springboks. After starring for the world champions in the 2024 international season, that form has translated onto the field at the Sharks, with Fassi hitting the ground running in his first United Rugby Championship (URC) match back in Durban.

The Bok fullback starred in their win over defending champions the Glasgow Warriors and he is looking forward to another big URC outing, this time against former champions Munster. The clash against the Irishmen at King's Park (kick-off 4pm on Saturday) will be his final club match before linking up with the rest of the Boks on Sunday for the November Tests in the UK. Although there will be plenty of competition in Willie le Roux and the returning Damian Willemse at a national level, Fassi's main focus is on the Sharks to first help them secure a second consecutive victory at home. The Durban side hasn't had the best of starts on tour, but another win will boost their URC campaign before the upcoming international break.

"For me to be able to play at the highest level, I must perform (first) for the Sharks and put the Sharks brand on top," Fassi said. "Having a break for two weeks (after winning the Rugby Championship) and returning to play for 80 minutes is not easy. And, linking up with guys who have been travelling for three weeks and slotting into a different system than the Boks, that rustiness comes in.

"But the more we are with the team, the better we will become and there will be more cohesion."

Munster will target this game to claim some points from their South African tour after coming unstuck against the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend. While the Sharks' overall defending was excellent, how they let Glasgow score two tries at the death to claim two losing points, is something they do not want to repeat. Munster's backline was full of running in Cape Town and Fassi and his fellow backs will have their work cut out for them defensively. The Bok fullback led the Sharks' attack with aplomb and he will definitely be called upon again on Saturday.