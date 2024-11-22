Fit Lebohang Maboe wants to ‘express talent’ for Mamelodi Sundowns in cup final

Born into a football family, it would have been easy to assume that Lebohang Maboe would have the smoothest journey in the sport – but that hasn’t been the case. As a child, Maboe spent hours on the training pitch, watching his father and uncle – an experience that made him curious about what made football so special.

He’d soon understand, though, as his father Sidwell turned professional, playing for teams such as Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United in the 1990s. And with Sidwell’s support, and not influence, the bug caught Maboe as he made his professional breakthrough at then-NFD side Mbombela United. After an impressive season at United, Maboe joined then top-flight side Maritzburg United (who are now known as Durban City), helping the side reach the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

He had an impressive run in the cup and was voted the Young Player of the Tournament, especially after his outing in their shock win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final. As such, it was no-brainer when Sundowns came calling for his services after that campaign – a call he duly adhered to, joining the club on a long-term deal. But while he may be in his seventh season at Chloorkop, winning six titles in the process, his longevity has been marred by long-term injuries.

Maboe, though, doesn’t have a fibre of regret in his bones for joining the star-studded Brazilians. Hence, he believes that has made him mentally sharp and matured in a way. “Coming into a big team such as Mamelodi Sundowns, you know that you’ve got a lot of quality players, but I think that’s the reason I started to play football,” he said.

“It has not been an easy journey, but (I’m) now getting more game-time now. I think it also comes down to taking care of myself on the field and outside the pitch. “It’s also about knowing that I'm not getting any younger. We’ve got pools here, facilities that I can use, and taking a lot more care of my body.”

The 30-year-old has indeed been taking care of himself. As such, since being fully fit this season, he’s looked nothing like someone who’s spent a lot of time in the medical room. “It means a lot to be playing now,” said Maboe, before explaining where every footballer finds their happy place.

“If you ask any footballer where he finds joy, he will always say being on the field. Being given that opportunity means a lot to me.” It’s important for Maboe to raise his game whenever he’s called upon. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi needs all hands on deck in what has already been a congested season. In just four months into the season, Sundowns have already played in four competitions – the MTN8, Premiership, Caf Champions League and Carling Knockout.

There’s still the Nedbank Cup and Club World Cup to play next year. As a result, Mngqithi has been sharing the responsibilities by rotating the squad, which Maboe has welcomed with both hands. “This season, knowing we’re going to the Club World Cup next year, the coach wants to give everyone a chance to be on the field and show their qualities,” he said.

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 21, 2024 Maboe and Co could win their first trophy of the season if they beat Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein tomorrow (6pm kick-off). Sundowns, who’ve scored 11 unanswered goals in three games in the cup, are favourites for the tie. But Maboe, though he knows they must live up to that tag, is wary of the threat the newbies pose.

“We’ve been saying that we want to play finals, and now we are grateful for the opportunity to play in another cup final,” Maboe said. “It’s always difficult playing against such teams, but we are very fortunate that we were able to analyse them. “But with all due respect, we also need to remember that we are Sundowns, and we’ve got a responsibility to the club (to win matches).