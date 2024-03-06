Five building blocks for Rassie’s ’27 ‘threepeat’ plan

The Springboks’ first alignment camp in Cape Town comes to an end today after 43 players had the opportunity over the last couple of days to be part of head coach Rassie Erasmus’ first plans as they build up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Although a short one, there would have been key information shared with the invited players that excluded those currently plying their trade overseas. Independent News looks at five outcomes the Boks would have wanted from the alignment camp.

Rassie Erasmus will have had his first look at a handful of potential Boks in cape Town this week. | EPA Understanding Rassie’s roadmap to the ‘threepeat’ The World Cup in Australia is still three years away, but this was the first step towards building for that tournament, where the Springboks will look to assert their dominance again.

It will take baby steps, though, as the current crop’s main focus for 2024 will be the series against Ireland. They were the last team to beat the Boks, and Erasmus will have been studying them to prepare for July’s series. South Africa made history in France last year, becoming the first country to win four Webb Ellis Cups. Their route to going back-to-back-to-back started yesterday where Erasmus laid out bits of his masterplan to his players.

Henco Van Wyk could be in Rassie Erasmus’ plans. | BackpagePix New faces, same Bok set-up Getting first-time attendees like Henco van Wyk, Morne van den Berg, Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Celimpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom, and Marnus van der Merwe on the same page should be another priority. Yes, they only had two days to familiarise themselves with the Springbok set-up and how Erasmus likes to do things and get things done, but if the new players can take in as much as they can, the Bok coaches will be happy.

The players will find out quite quickly at this alignment camp if they have what the Springboks require from them off the field, and not just on it. Tony Brown has joined the Springbok coaching team. | BackpagePix Getting to know the new coaches

It will be vital to get used to new coaches Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery as soon as possible. They are new voices in the Bok set-up, but there’s been excitement among the players about their addition. The voice of former international referee Jaco Peyper will be new too, although all of the players have played under his authority at some stage of their careers. They were brought on board to sharpen up some key areas of the Bok game plan. Flannery and what he brings on defence will be under heavy scrutiny, and how the players take to him will be very important, especially after the success former coach Jacques Nienaber brought.

Johan Grobbelaar could provide depth at hooker for the Boks. | BackpagePix Identifying replacements for senior players It will be a first step for Erasmus and his assistants to identify the players who will have to step into the roles of players close to retirement and who will probably not make the World Cup in three years.

A bunch of Boks have won back-to-back titles, but 2027 will most likely be a tournament too far for them. There are crucial positions that the Springbok coaches will have to fill over the next few years to ensure the team is ready to defend its crown. Hooker and lock are two positions in the forwards that spring to mind where the next breakthrough is needed. At the back, centre and scrumhalf will be the slots to fill this season or the next.

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, right, is now plying his trade at Leinster. | BackpagePix Embracing the hiccups that come with building again A couple of Bok coaches, like Jacques Nienaber, have left the system, and there are bound to be some hiccups along the way, especially in the first few Tests, as the world champions get used to Erasmus as coach and the additions to his staff. But they’ve always been able to cope with the change, and it’s something that will be spoken about during their indoor sessions at the camp.