Five NFD teams in scrap for play-off places on last day

A draw-filled penultimate round of matches in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Sunday left the chase for the play-offs wide open. With Magesi FC already confirmed as champions and earning automatic promotion to the elite division, five teams are set to battle it out with two promotion play-off spots on the line. Here, Obakeng Meletse looks at the crucial fixtures on Sunday that will determine who will win an opportunity to contest the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.

Delano Abrahams of University of Pretoria. | BackpagePix University of Pretoria v Baroka FC: Sunday @ Tuks Stadium, 3pm Bakgakga salvaged a point late on against JDR Stars this past weekend with the match well into added time. Third in the standings, they are tied on 46 points with fourth-placed Stars.

The former Nedbank Cup semi-finalists were minutes away from paying the price for indecisiveness in their opponents’ final third when they failed to create any chances in their home encounter. They will need to be at their best against second-placed University of Pretoria – who are on 48 points – in a match that will have all the ingredients of a cup final. They have an advantage with a better goal difference than JDR Stars and a win should see them through to the next phase, regardless of any other results on the day. Draw or lose, however, and it could be tickets. AmaTuks’ 1-1 draw against Pretoria Callies on Sunday, meanwhile, has left the door wide open for those chasing their second spot. The former Nedbank Cup finalists are also winless in their past five league games.

They might pay a heavy price for losing momentum at the most crucial times in the season. They will go into the winner-takes-all clash with Baroka low on confidence but will hope their spirited last-minute goal to salvage a draw will be a step in the right direction. Assistant coach of Maritzburg United Pitso Dladla. | BackpagePix JDR Stars v Maritzburg United: Sunday @ Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3pm

Not a lot separates the Soshanguve-based club from Baroka, and the two sides couldn’t be separated during their clash on Sunday. The Limpopo Team of Choice occupy fourth spot on 46 points and due to Baroka’s superior goal difference, are just outside of the play-offs. Another lapse in concentration – as was the case against Bakgakga – could be disastrous. That’s because Maritzburg United – the original Team of Choice – are on 43 points and still in the promotion discussion, alongside Upington City, who play Casric Stars also on Sunday. Upington are a long shot, however, as they need every outcome, and then some, to go their way.