Five players to watch during Saturday’s Soweto derby

Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs could have a defining moment in the arch-rivals’ ambitions to finish high in the DStv Premiership. And that’s why Mihlali Baleka looks at five players to keep an eye on this week heading towards the Soweto derby. Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix PATRICK MASWANGANYI

Maswanganyi has been Pirates’ best player this season. His tricky feet have mesmerised defenders, while his goal contributions have improved. With Chiefs having been sound defensively – Bruce Bvuma kept six clean sheets in the last seven games – “Tito” will be earmarked to unlock that defence. Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs. | BackpagePix BRUCE BVUMA

The 28-year-old is in the form of his life in goal for Chiefs. So much so that amid Chiefs’ winless start to the year, he’s been their shining star in a dark time. Bvuma has improved with every passing game. His reflexes have been better as he’s able to deal with long and high balls, while he can use his feet to make saves. Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix EVIDENCE MAKGOPA

Following a slow start to life as a Pirates player, Makgopa is finally looking the part. He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season. His improvement has seen him play a huge role in Pirates’ attacking options. He can score goals and hold up play for the rest of his teammates. Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs. | BackpagePix YUSUF MAART

Having played all Chiefs’ games this season, Maart is a vital cog in the team. His role in the engine room and as the captain is invaluable. Against Pirates, he might want to take his marshal role – conducting traffic and breaking up Pirates’ attacks – up a notch by attempting another derby worldie. Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix THALENTE MBATHA