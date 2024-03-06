Five Soweto derby clashes that will live on in memory

The biggest fixture on the South African football calendar is set to draw numbers from all over the continent once again.
Although without relevant trophy permutations or success in the last decade, the Soweto derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remains the marquee clash of every season.
The rivalry between the two teams has built and broken careers, divided families, and has left loyal followers of both Amakhosi and the Buccaneers with lasting memories.
Here, Smiso Msomi takes a look a five of the best Soweto derby clashes of the past.
March 17, 2012: In the league
With the two teams still serious contenders for the Absa Premiership at the time, this encounter tested the nerves of some of the best players in the country, with the likes of Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali of Pirates looking to get one over former Bafana internationals Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane in a sold-out affair.
However, It came as no surprise when the most decorated player in South African football history decided the encounter, as Benni McCarthy scored a first-half brace on either side of Jali’s tap-in.
The Sea Robbers walked away 3-2 winners on the day and went on to claim the league title that year.
December 4, 2010: In the Telkom KO final
In the era of the smiling assassin, Knowledge Musona, Kaizer Chiefs were irrepressible when it came to this clash and in 2010, the Zimbabwean-born attacker did not even get on the scoresheet but was immense.
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs had nightmares of Musona because three weeks after he had dismantled the Buccaneers in the league with a 3-1 scoreline, he helped Sthembiso Ngcobo and Co inflict another 3-0 defeat over Pirates in the Telkom KO final.
November 2, 1996: In the BobSave Super Bowl semi-final
Famously known as the Jerry Sikhosana derby decades later, the BobSave Super Bowl semi-final match between these two remains one of the most memorable. Sikhosana not only terrorised Brian Baloyi in the Amakhosi goals but he also became the last player to score a hat-trick in this huge match as he helped Pirates to a 3-1 win.
November 2, 2019: In the Telkom KO quarter-final
Following years of low-scoring, disappointing games, 2019 was the year the derby would burst into flames once again, and it is no coincidence that both teams were vying for league honours that season. Hoping to end their trophy drought, Chiefs triumphed in the penalty shoot-out after the game had ended 2-2.
November 9, 2019: In the league
Seven days after producing the goods in a knockout encounter, the two teams entertained their supporters with another five-goal thriller in the league. After going two goals down in the opening 28 minutes, Pirates fought back to level matters through two wonder strikes by Vincent Pule and Gabadinho Mango.
However, a late Daniel Cardoso penalty settled matters for Chiefs, although both teams were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns that season.