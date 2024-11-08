Fortuin favours Bjorn in Lions rescue, Boland dominate Warriors

Bjorn Fortuin’s sixth first-class century rescued the Lions from a spot of bother yesterday and eventually put them on top in their Four-Day Series clash against the Titans at the Wanderers yesterday. Fortuin struck an 89-ball century on day three to rescue the Lions from 122/6 to 239/8 at the close, and ultimately gave the hosts a 253-run lead heading into the final day.

Having bowled the Titans out for 302 runs early yesterday, the Lions enjoyed a small but important 12-run lead.

However, their innings started badly as the hosts quickly found themselves four wickets down with only four runs on the board, as Dayyaan Galiem (1/1) and Corbin Bosch made early inroads on the Lions top-order. The Lions went on to lose three more wickets after lunch as Bosch (2/49) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (2/61) had success with the ball. An 81-run stand between Zubayr Hamza (68) and Delano Potgieter (12) was crucial for the Lions, but so was Fortuin (116 off 95 balls, 16x2, 2x6) and Codi Yusuf’s (24) 75-run stand for the seventh wicket as the home side got themselves out of a hole and in a position to score a decent enough total not to lose the match today at the Bullring.

Fortuin favours the brave!😉



Bjorn brought up his 6th 1st class century in rampant fashion, through excellent batting with calculated aggression.🏏💥



He ended a brilliant innings on 116 off 94 balls!

In Paarl, hosts Boland had a dominant performance on day one of their clash with coach Robin Peterson’s Warriors side yesterday. Boland opening batters Grant Roelofsen and Pieter Malan put together a mammoth 191 at the top of the order as they established their dominance over a young Warriors bowling attack. Despite the availability of Proteas Test fast bowler Duanne Olivier and spinner Senuran Muthusamy, Roelofsen struck a 178-ball 155, while Malan scored a 257-ball 106 to lay a solid foundation for the middle-order.

Aviwe Mgijima’s unbeaten 55 put further misery on the visitors as Boland put together 328/4. Bowlers Siya Plaatjie (2/47), Olivier (1/55) and Muthusamy (1/115) got among the wickets for the Warriors.

In Bloemfontein, the North West Dragons declared on 232/9 and asked the Knights to bat in the last session of the opening day at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein yesterday. Half-centuries from top-order batter Rubin Hermann (56 off 104 balls) and the in-form middle-order batter Ruan de Swardt (67 off 152) were key for the Dragons’ total as Knights bowlers Matthew Pollard (2/36), Malusi Siboto (2/47) and Johan van Dyk (2/58) put on a proper shift at their home ground.

In reply, seamers Kerwin Mungroo (1/11) and Migael Pretorius (1/21) made early breakthroughs on the Knights top-order as they accounted for Isaac Dikgale (13) and Garnett Tarr (eight).