Fortuin favours Bjorn in Lions rescue, Boland dominate Warriors

Bjorn Fortuin’s sixth first-class century rescued the Lions from a spot of bother yesterday and eventually put them on top in their Four-Day Series clash against the Titans at the Wanderers yesterday.
Fortuin struck an 89-ball century on day three to rescue the Lions from 122/6 to 239/8 at the close, and ultimately gave the hosts a 253-run lead heading into the final day.
Having bowled the Titans out for 302 runs early yesterday, the Lions enjoyed a small but important 12-run lead.
However, their innings started badly as the hosts quickly found themselves four wickets down with only four runs on the board, as Dayyaan Galiem (1/1) and Corbin Bosch made early inroads on the Lions top-order.
The Lions went on to lose three more wickets after lunch as Bosch (2/49) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (2/61) had success with the ball.
An 81-run stand between Zubayr Hamza (68) and Delano Potgieter (12) was crucial for the Lions, but so was Fortuin (116 off 95 balls, 16x2, 2x6) and Codi Yusuf’s (24) 75-run stand for the seventh wicket as the home side got themselves out of a hole and in a position to score a decent enough total not to lose the match today at the Bullring.
In Paarl, hosts Boland had a dominant performance on day one of their clash with coach Robin Peterson’s Warriors side yesterday.
Boland opening batters Grant Roelofsen and Pieter Malan put together a mammoth 191 at the top of the order as they established their dominance over a young Warriors bowling attack.
Despite the availability of Proteas Test fast bowler Duanne Olivier and spinner Senuran Muthusamy, Roelofsen struck a 178-ball 155, while Malan scored a 257-ball 106 to lay a solid foundation for the middle-order.
Aviwe Mgijima’s unbeaten 55 put further misery on the visitors as Boland put together 328/4.
Bowlers Siya Plaatjie (2/47), Olivier (1/55) and Muthusamy (1/115) got among the wickets for the Warriors.
In Bloemfontein, the North West Dragons declared on 232/9 and asked the Knights to bat in the last session of the opening day at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein yesterday.
Half-centuries from top-order batter Rubin Hermann (56 off 104 balls) and the in-form middle-order batter Ruan de Swardt (67 off 152) were key for the Dragons’ total as Knights bowlers Matthew Pollard (2/36), Malusi Siboto (2/47) and Johan van Dyk (2/58) put on a proper shift at their home ground.
In reply, seamers Kerwin Mungroo (1/11) and Migael Pretorius (1/21) made early breakthroughs on the Knights top-order as they accounted for Isaac Dikgale (13) and Garnett Tarr (eight).
Lesego Senokwane (six not out) and Dian Forrester (eight not out) were solid as they guided the Dragons to 32/2 at the close.