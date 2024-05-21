Four Proteas players seeking salvation in the Caribbean

OBAKENG MELETSE The Proteas will hope to bear fruit in the driest part of Kingston, Jamaica, from Thursday against the West Indies as they not only look to get their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparation off to a positive start, but avenge their 2-1 home series loss.

With the international schedule heavily affected by the IPL, both teams will be missing some of their first-choice players, but an opportunity lost will be gained by those present to stake their claim in the team for future consideration. Rassie van der Dussen will lead the Proteas in the three-match series in the Caribbean and a couple of years ago he was the leading white-ball player in the country with South Africa going through a lot of transition after key player retirements. The 35-year-old batter has played 43 T20 matches for South Africa and has scored seven half-centuries, at a strike rate of 129.2. The MI Cape Town batter had decent outings in the SA20, too, scoring 328 runs with one century, and another 331 runs in 15 matches during the CSA T20 Challenge for the Lions.

Lungi Ngidi. | BackpagePix Unfortunately, as decent as his numbers have been, they were not good enough to get him in the World Cup team. Van der Dussen, therefore, has a chance to reinvigorate his international career and return to the match-winning performances that South Africa relied on previously. Lions teammate Wiaan Mulder’s inconsistency on the domestic front has seen him pay the price for the World Cup, despite his good form, particularly in the CSA T20 Challenge. Mulder lived up to his potential in that tournament and was instrumental in the Lions winning the champion ship, but he will need to back it up against the West Indies if he wants to challenge leading all-rounder Marco Jansen in the future. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, meanwhile, has fallen behind Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman, who were the preferred attack for the World Cup. Similar to Van der Dussen, the 28-year-old Titans seam bowler was a permanent fixture a few years back but an ill-timed injury cost him his place in the squad.