Fresh talent pioneering a new age for SA women’s football, says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is brimming with optimism as the Sasol League National Championships playoffs unfold in Knysna, showcasing a new wave of talent in women’s football. The event has become a melting pot of young prospects eager to make their mark, inviting teams from all nine provinces to compete for a coveted spot in the Hollywoodbets Super League next season.

UCT 6-0 Sophakama Ladies and the Cape side secures a Semi Final berth at the #SasolLeagueNationalChamps…clinical.#SasolinSport #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/gKta0enR6I

— Sasol in Sport (@SasolinSport) October 17, 2024 With six new clubs taking part in this year’s national championship, Ellis regards this development as a sign of healthy competition and growth at the grassroots level. “Some teams have been tagged as favourites, but they didn’t come through. That’s what football is about,” she remarked, reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the tournament. The quality of play has impressed Ellis, especially as she observes youngsters, some as young as 14, hold their own against seasoned opponents.

“It shows that there are players coming through and that there’s a progression from school football into clubs and into the national team,” she noted, suggesting that some of these young talents could soon be fast-tracked to join Banyana. As the playoffs progress, it is evident that the tournament’s competitive spirit is fostering a new generation of players eager to rise through the ranks. Despite the explosion of talent, Ellis voiced concerns about a significant issue affecting the future of women’s football in South Africa: the alarming decline in the number of goalkeepers coming through the ranks.

Ramatlaohle Ladies book their Semi Final spot with a 3-1 win over Gauteng’s FC Raycon who’s stay at the #SasolLeagueNationalChamps has come to an end.#SasolinSport #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/PfM924L6Wv — Sasol in Sport (@SasolinSport) October 17, 2024 “Goalkeeping is not great, and I think that is one of the biggest challenges we have in our country,” she explained.

Ellis emphasised the need for goalkeeper coaches to focus on foundational skills, stating: “Because you see a goalkeeper diving around, and when they come to camp, they struggle to do the basics.” On the third day of the tournament, Limpopo’s Ramatlaohle Ladies FC made headlines by securing a spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Gauteng’s Raycon Ladies, emerging as the Group A winners. Also on their way to the last four is the University of Cape Town (UCT), who thumped Eastern Cape representatives Sophakama 6-0 in the midday kick-off and topped Group C.

Free State-based Kovsies also sealed their passage into the knockout rounds with a hard-fought 3-0 win over Royal Wizards to close off the day’s action. With the group stages concluded, the semi-finals will see Ramatlaohle battle Ezemvelo at 11am today, while UCT clash with Kovsies in the 3pm kick-off. As the tournament nears its conclusion, the excitement surrounding the playoffs reveals a bright horizon for women’s football in South Africa.