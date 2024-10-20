Galaxy outlasts Chilli Boys to reach quarter-finals

OBAKENG MELETSE TS Galaxy left it late, needing extra-time to secure their place in the Last 8 of the Carling Knockout with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

The match was tightly contested, and with the game appearing to head for penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time, it was impactful substitute Dzenan Zajmovic who finally broke the deadlock. The lanky striker, however, would have his moment of triumph quickly overshadowed as he received two yellow cards in quick succession thereafter, resulting in a red card that left his side momentarily down to 10 men. This result means that Sead Ramovic and his troops will join the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Magesi FC, Cape Town City, Richards Bay United and Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-finals of the prestigious cup competition.

The second half of the match immediately injected more energy into proceedings, with both teams displaying greater purpose and intent after a lacklustre first 45 minutes. Chippa United had their goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to thank for keeping them in the game as he made a series of crucial saves while the home side piled on the pressure as the match drew to a close. TS Galaxy were well aware of the challenge they faced coming into this contest against an in-form Chippa United — who they had to contend with as they sought to rediscover the form that made them a force last season. As runners-up in the previous year's edition, Galaxy needed a solid performance to kick-start their current campaign. However, the first-half display suggested otherwise, as the game ebbed and flowed in a manner that failed to match the excitement witnessed throughout the competition so far. Despite being tightly contested, both teams struggled to find the creative spark necessary to produce clear-cut chances.