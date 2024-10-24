Gavin Hunt: Give me the chequebook and I’ll win the league

In a candid post-match reflection, Gavin Hunt boldly proclaimed that financial investment is the only dynamic preventing him from winning a fifth career league title. Hunt’s assertion comes in light of his SuperSport United side’s 2-0 defeat to title contenders Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night, raising questions about the implications of financial backing for club performance.

Hunt is second on the list of all-time successful coaches in South Africa, alongside the likes of the late Ted Dumitru and Gordon Igesund. The 60-year-old coach, who boasts an impressive résumé with four league titles – three with SuperSport United and one with the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2017 – has returned to his roots after stints with Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.

He's at it again 😂



Rele torments defenders 🤣👇



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/ljloGapTeh — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 22, 2024 However, his current task seems monumental as SuperSport aim to reclaim their former glory amid fierce competition from the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates. After the match against the Buccaneers at the Orlando Stadium, Hunt lamented the challenges posed by the club’s financial limitations, which he believes have hampered their aspirations for the championship.

“It’s very difficult when the exit door for players is open... It is what it is,” he observed, highlighting the persistent instability within his squad. “I mean, they (management) explained to me when I came back three years ago that they haven’t been in the top four in the 10 years that I wasn’t here.” While Hunt’s tenure has seen some improvement – finishing third two seasons ago and narrowly missing out on fourth place last season – he remains frustrated by what he sees as an uphill battle.

“Last season, we finished seventh by one point from fourth to go back in Africa (CAF inter-club competitions) after having to travel like we did, playing all the kids from DStv Diski Challenge (DDC). “So, we suffered. But hey, give me the chequebook, and I’ll show you how to win the league,” he asserted. As the race for the Premiership title heats up, the spotlight falls on Hunt and SuperSport United's ability to manoeuvre through their financial constraints.

🚨FULL-TIME SCORE UPDATE🚨@orlandopirates 2 - 0 SuperSport United



Defeat for Matsatsantsa at Orlando Stadium.#MatsatsantsaUnified | #BetwayPremiership pic.twitter.com/2Y6DqZKGBA — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 22, 2024 With opponents strengthening their squads and the league becoming increasingly competitive, the need for investment has never been more critical.

Next on their agenda is Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, to whom they recently lost in the Carling Knockout Cup, on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (5.30pm kick-off). Having conceded four goals against the Amakhosi at the weekend, Hunt’s men will need a massive ‘pick me up’, as well as a good talking to, if they are to halt a seemingly reinvigorated Glamour Boys.

With six goals conceded in two games and none scored, Hunt will be desperate to see an improvement from his side, having also complained about the difficulty of their fixture list. “There’s a lot of things you can do (to uplift the players’ spirit). Ja, we’ve lost two games like this, but believe you me, it’s not a head-down situation,” Hunt said.