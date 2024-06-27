Glenrose Xaba aiming for another sub-32 time in Durban 10km

GLENROSE Xaba might not be going to the Olympics, but the Boxer Athletics Club starlet is having a fantastic season. South Africa’s reigning champion in both the 5 000m and 10 000m, Xaba is also enjoying a good vein of form on the road, where she continues to cement her status as the country’s best female runner in the 10km.

Just this past weekend, Xaba ran her second-fastest time in the distance when she clocked a 31:57 to finish as runner-up to Tadu Nare in the SPAR women’s race in Durban. That time was just two seconds off her personal best in the distance, and the lass from Mpumalanga is now looking to clock yet another sub-32-minute time next weekend. Xaba has confirmed her participation in next weekend’s Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K.

“I’m very happy about this season so far as I have been training very hard, and have even lost some weight in order to fulfil my goals,” Xaba said. Her desire to dip under 32 minutes again is fuelled by the opportunity to get her hands on some of the generous monetary time-bonus incentives that the race organisers have put in place for local athletes. “If I manage to run 31 minutes, then it shows that I can run 30 minutes soon.

“I would be glad if I can run a good time like this at the upcoming Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K because there are a lot of incentives in that race. “I’m praying for beautiful weather on race day,” said Xaba, who stands to pocket at least R60 000 if she can run faster than 32:08, with as much as R200 000 on offer for a time of 30:23 or faster. The organisers are delighted that Xaba – who has established herself as South Africa’s premier 10km female runner and thus the one who generally challenges the east Africans who dominated the races – will be running in Durban.

“Glenrose is an exceptional athlete, and we’ll be rooting for her to improve her 10km time even further in Durban,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and series founder. “We can’t wait to witness her performance and see her shine on race day.” The good news for Xaba is that Diana Chipkorir will not be participating in next weekend’s event.