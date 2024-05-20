Gloucester keen to end finals hoodoo, against Sharks

Mike Greenaway Gloucester captain Lewis Ludlow says his team are desperate to end their losing streak in Challenge Cup finals by beating the Sharks on Friday in London, while there is the important motivation of giving club legend Jonny May the perfect send-off.

Ludlow and May are among a group of Gloucester players who lost the 2017 final to Stade Francais and the 2018 final to Cardiff. The 34-year-old May is retiring after Friday’s final. He played 77 times on the left wing for England. Jonny May. | EPA “Jonny is one of the great characters of English rugby,” said Ludlow.

“He is an awesome team man and highly popular. He will be sorely missed for his antics in our changeroom and his skill on the field and we would love to give him a trophy after his last game for Gloucester.” Ludlow says Gloucester’s two losses in the final had been discussed by the players. “We have spoken about how horrible it was to lose,” he said.

“The final we lost to Stade Francais was easier to take because we were outplayed, they had a strong team and we were well beaten but in the other final, we should have won. It was gutting, we did not do ourselves justice.” Gloucester warmed up for the final by beating Newcastle 54-14 at the weekend in the last round of the Premiership. Newcastle have had a winless season but scoring 50 points has given Ludlow’s full-strength team a good hit-out. The previous week, the top players were given a weekend off with an eye on the final, and a B-team was sent to Northampton and thrashed 90-0.

“There were some honest conversations after that big loss,” Ludlow said. “There were a lot of new players in that group that played the Saints but we spoke about pulling together for the last few days of the season. We have a chance to win a trophy and we are going after that. “We know that if we get ourselves right we will beat anybody on the day as long as we can get everyone playing at 95 to 100%; we can’t drop below that, especially with the team the Sharks have,” the captain said.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree. | BackpagePix Friday’s final has a uniqueness about it in that Gloucester and the Sharks have no history. The teams know very little about each other and Ludlow says this gives it a charm. “The fact that we don’t know each other is what makes it exciting,” he said. “We tend to play the same teams day in and day out. I love that the Challenge Cup moves away from the same old, same old of the Premiership where we know what each team is going to do.

“And the South African teams have added something different. Even among the SA teams they play different brands. “It is exciting for me to come in on a Monday and review the Sharks because I’m looking at different things. We are very pleased to be playing against some big names in world rugby. “Sometimes you think you will never get the chance to play these guys if you are not in a national team but thanks to the Saffa teams being in this Cup I have the chance to play against guys like Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche.

“You have to have a whole different mindset when you analyse these guys.” The Sharks, meanwhile, have had a minor hiccup after their 36-14 URC defeat to Cardiff at the weekend. Coach John Plumtree says that flank Tino Mavesere was scheduled to be part of the second group of (eight) players that travelled to London last night to join the main squad.