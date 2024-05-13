They held on for a bonus-point victory in the end, but the Bulls need to play their best rugby “now” if they want to top the United Rugby Championship (URC) log. That was the word from director of rugby Jake White following his team’s 40-34 win over URC log leaders Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls were cruising at 37-10 after 62 minutes, with the four-try bonus point in the bag via touchdowns by Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Canan Moodie. Everybody, except Glasgow, thought that the match was over as a contest, and the Bulls proceeded to make five substitutions soon after their fourth try. But that gave the Scottish visitors an opening, and they scored three tries in eight minutes to make it 37-31 with about eight minutes to go. Replacement loose forward Nizaam Carr saved the day with a crucial breakdown penalty, which Chris Smith booted over – although the Bulls had to watch Glasgow’s Duncan Weir secure a second bonus point with a three-pointer after the final hooter.

White said in the post-match press conference that while he was happy with a much-improved defensive effort overall, the Bulls still gave away unnecessary tries. “We conceded four tries, and if you consider one was a silly read at the front of the lineout – because we practised that, and Embrose (Papier) left off too early instead of staying where he was – and the second one was an intercept try,” he said.

“There were sets where we were really strong, and at times, they didn’t look like they were going to get through us, which is a nice thing for a coach to see. After 55 minutes, we felt really comfortable that we had stopped them from getting through, and they are a really good attacking team.” But now it’s all about the race for top spot, with Glasgow on 60, Leinster 59, Munster 58 and the Bulls on 56. The Pretoria side face Benetton – who beat the Sharks 25-24 in Durban on Saturday and are eighth on 48 points – at Loftus on Saturday, and the Bulls can’t afford to allow another last-quarter meltdown, as the points difference might also be a factor in the final log positions.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 🔥🔥🔥



The Vodacom Bulls turn on the style at Loftus 🐂👇



📺 Stream #BULvGLA live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/6cautQTfjs — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 11, 2024 The Bulls’ current tally is 173, Glasgow 177, Leinster 180 and Munster 157. “The two points that Glasgow got now makes it difficult (for the Bulls to top the log). If they had got nothing today, then it’s not easier, but numerically, there’s an opportunity,” White said.

“They’ve got Zebre, and Edinburgh and Glasgow play Zebre twice in their conference – and 10 points is a massive amount. Our local derbies are tough games. “We’ve got Sharks away, and they might be Challenge Cup champions by the time we face them, and Benetton have had our number in the Rainbow Cup final, and lots of their players play for Italy. “So, I don’t for one minute think we’ve done enough. We’ve got to make sure that we are playing our best rugby by the time we get to the back-end of the competition. And it is now, it is now... .”

One big boost for the Bulls is that flyhalf Johan Goosen has been cleared to play against Benetton following his red card against Munster, which led to an initial three-match suspension, which has now been reduced to two after completing “tackle school”. Top 4 remaining URC fixtures Glasgow: Lions (May 18, away), Zebre (May 31, home)