‘Group of winners’ Orlando Pirates didn’t entertain drama after Magesi loss

Three days following their embarrassing elimination to newly promoted Magesi FC in cup competition, Orlando Pirates have bounced back into their stride. The Buccaneers overcame SuperSport United on Tuesday night, thanks to a first-minute strike by forward Evidence Makgopa and an added-time final blow by winger Deon Hotto.

That win, a fourth in four Premiership games this season, saw the Sea Robbers leap to the top of the standings momentarily, before last night’s clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM. Speaking after the match at the Orlando Stadium, Jose Riveiro stated how his Pirates side’s ability to swiftly move on from their Carling Knockout Cup disappointment against Magesi FC was one key component of their win on the night.

He's at it again 😂



Rele torments defenders 🤣👇



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/ljloGapTeh — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 22, 2024 The Spanish-born coach explained how his side’s ability to not be drawn into the theatrics of the past weekend is a vital factor moving forward. “In the end, it’s all in your hands. You can dramatise for two or three weeks and stay in that game forever, and not make it in the next one,” he said.

“Or you can analyse what happened, be honest with yourself and accept what we did wrong that we as a team cannot accept – and that’s what we did. We didn’t dramatise the situation, and we moved on as soon as we could.” ☠️ ⏪️ 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗛𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗠 ⏪️



🎤 Patrick Maswanganyi

🏆 #BetwayPrem

🆚 @SuperSportFC

🏟 Orlando Stadium

🗓️ 22 October 2024



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/7pOXLUjEhc

— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 23, 2024 He further added: “We have a group of winners, and when we don’t win, we don’t feel good. That is also fuel for them to give an extra 20 percent in the next game.” Although Pirates were guilty of spurning good goal-scoring chances, Riveiro had another reason to smile about for at least 65 minutes as 19-year-old Mohau Nkota also made an impression. The Kimberly-born winger came on off the bench against Magesi FC, but was handed a start against Matsatsantsa and rewarded for his impact at the weekend.

With Nkota on the right wing and Relebohile Mofokeng on the other, Pirates terrorised SuperSport’s defence. Riveiro place the responsibility of ensuring their careers go on the right trajectory in their hands, having given them the platform to show their skills.

“Like Rele (Mofokeng), the future belongs to them right now. It’s in their hands to keep their feet on the ground and take care of themselves, and stay humble in order to continue learning, because they still have a lot to learn in this profession,” said Riveiro. “Now, it’s the most difficult thing to make sure that you have a long career.