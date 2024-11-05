Hamza leads Lions’ charge in titanic struggle

Lions top-order batter Zubayr Hamza displayed impressive form at home on Day 1 of their CSA 4-day Series clash against the Titans yesterday. The former Proteas No 3 looked crisp early in his innings as he built his innings from 37/1.

The right-handed batter took a liking to the left-arm orthodox of Tsepo Ndwandwa, frequently charging down the wicket and striking him down the ground for several boundaries. At 29-years-old, Hamza appeared in command, making both Corbin Bosch and Dayyaan Galiem look average as he navigated their bowling without much difficulty after the Lions won the toss and chose to bat first at the Wanderers.

Together with captain Dominic Hendricks, Hamza forged a crucial 118-run partnership for the second wicket before left-handed batter Hendricks (67 off 95 balls, including 10 fours) fell to Ndwandwa's spin, caught at mid-on while attempting to hit for another boundary.

After a relentless and disciplined effort with the ball from Ndwandwa and Andile Phehlukwayo, during which runs became increasingly scarce for eight consecutive overs, the Lions batters finally succumbed to the mounting pressure. Mitchell van Buuren was the first to fall, caught and bowled by Ndwandwa after a laborious 32-ball innings yielding just three runs. In an unfortunate attempt to hit Ndwandwa (2/65) over his head, he found the bowler's hands instead, handing the Titans their third wicket.