Hendrikse to put heat on Bok flyhalf conundrum

Mike Greenaway In a typically left field selection by Rassie Erasmus, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has replaced tighthead prop Frans Malherbe for the end-of-year tour, and Hendrikse is hungry to prove his worth in the games against Scotland (this Sunday), England, and Wales.

Hendrikse has ousted Siya Masuku as the first-choice flyhalf for the Sharks and was outstanding in the Durban team’s recent home defeats of Glasgow and Munster. Hendrikse said from Channel Island Jersey, where the Boks concluded a training camp yesterday, that he will put heat on first-choice flyhalves Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard. “I’ve learned a lot this year and it is always going to be competitive between the flyhalves,” the 23-year-old said. “Being with these great Springbok players can only mean more lessons for me.” Hendrikse, the younger brother of Bok scrumhalf Jaden, added, “Handre and Manie have been in the setup longer than me so it is about learning from them and all of us helping each other for the good of the team that plays at the weekend. And in terms of preparation, we all contribute to ensuring the starting flyhalf (against Scotland) is as well prepared as possible to lead the team.”

Hendrikse went to school with Jaden at Glenwood High in Durban, but while his elder brother went straight into the ranks of the Sharks, Jordan cut his professional rugby teeth at the Lions. Since then, there has been conjecture over his best position — he is comfortable at 15, 11, and 10. “I would say that flyhalf is my preferred position,” Hendrikse said. “I’ve always made fun of me being a universal plug because I can play other positions well, but I prefer flyhalf.” Hendrikse gave his thoughts on the impact of Kiwi attack legend and former All Black flyhalf Tony Brown, who is currently marshalling the Bok backline.

“A lot is going around in terms of Tony-ball. The attack lately for the Boks has been dynamic and has surprised quite a few people in terms of the way we play. This style benefits my game. “I love running with the ball, and more of this will happen in terms of how the Boks play. There is more use of the ball and an ambition to be dynamic. We want to stay on top of teams and don’t want to revert to a kicking game.” Hendrikse hit the headlines recently with his last-ditch penalty to secure the Currie Cup final for the Sharks against his old team, the Lions.

“I was blessed to win the Currie Cup for my team, but it’s also a kick I’ve practiced so many times at Ellis Park,” he said. “That kick gave me confidence going into the start of the United Rugby Championship,” he added. “Those special efforts do not come around too often, so when you do get the opportunity, your BMT must come out. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but I’m grateful that it did in that final. It boosted me with confidence going into the URC and now the Bok setup.”