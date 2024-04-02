Homeground disadvantage: Stellies reign over Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Mihlali Baleka KAIZER CHIEFS 0; STELLENBOSCH 1 (Titus 45+1)

Kaizer Chiefs’ aspirations of saving their season by finishing in the Top 3 in the DStv Premiership are hanging by a thread. The Amakhosi succumbed to defeat to Stellenbosch at home last night in the league, losing courtesy of Devin Titus’ solitary goal in the first half. This was a match Chiefs had to win, given that Stellies hold the second-place spot in the standings, which guarantees Caf Champions League football next term. Instead, the Winelands club consolidated their position, opening a four-point gap over Sekhukhune United, who drew 2-2 with Cape Town City in another top of the table battle. And with only eight games before Chiefs’ league season comes to an end, they must guard against being drawn in the Top 8 race, too.

The once mighty Amakhosi are seventh in the standings and only two points ahead of the 11th Polokwane City, who have one game in hand. At FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, Chiefs succumbed to yet another damaging defeat. Stellenbosch were the deserved winners as they looked promising with every movement from start to finish. Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson had hoped he’d rectify the mistakes from the Cape Town City game, opting to start with an unchanged line-up in search of an elusive win. But it was the Stellies’ side, brimming with confidence after the win over Royal AM, that took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Iqraam Rayners was Stellies’ dangerman, the Bafana Bafana attacker cutting through the Amakhosi defence like a hot knife through butter. He nearly grabbed an assist after putting Andre de Jong on goal, following a brilliant run at some point. But De Jong put his final attempt wide. Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley du Preez challenges for possession against Stellenbosch’s Anicet Oura during their DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. | Itumeleng English Independent Newspaper. Sifiso Hlanti was the weakest link for Amakhosi in the first half, the veteran defender needing the rescue of Edmilson Dove and Bruce Bvuma early on. But there was no one to rescue him when Stellies pounced with the last kick of the stanza half through the evergreen Titus. Thabo Moloisane unleashed a beautiful curling ball behind Hlanti and Titus was able to sneak into space before guiding the ball past an on rushing Bvuma. Stellies deservedly led at the break having dominated Chiefs whose real chances from Pule Mmodi and Mduduzi Shablalala were not even on target.

It was another terrible half from Chiefs and the stadium announcer’s decision to play Imithandazo by Kabza de Small and Mthunzi was quite befitting. Christian Saile was thrown in at half-time – for Wandile Duba – to be the messiah and answer Chiefs’ prayers in the second 45 minutes. Saile brought a bit of firepower into the prowess attacking unit, but it wasn’t enough to resurrect a Chiefs’ team that seem hellbent on being poor. The scoreline could have been worse for Amakhosi as Antonio van Wyk raced unchallenged on goal in stoppage time but Bvuma made yet another daring save.