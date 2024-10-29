Hunt’s tactical masterclassas he gets revenge

Gavin Hunt exacted revenge as he masterminded SuperSport United's 1-0 win over Kaiser Chiefs in a Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. SuperSport had played Chiefs exactly a week earlier at the same venue and suffered a 4-0 defeat. However, this 4-0 drubbing did not deter Hunt, who said afterwards the result could have been vastly different had SuperSport capitalised on three scoring chances before Chiefs scored their first goal.

Just in from the goal scorer, Tashreeq Morris 📩👊#MatsatsatsansaUnified pic.twitter.com/Zhh9sg3qzn — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 26, 2024

After this 4-0 defeat, many would have been surprised to hear Hunt saying they could have won this game. This loss set the stage for Hunt to underline his pedigree as a master tactician when he returned to the same venue to avenge the defeat. Following the match, the victorious Hunt shared his match strategy: “Last week we took the game to them, and we got hurt. “This time I told the players to let them bring the game to us." Hunt added that Chiefs enjoyed the advantage of being fresh for the match. Unlike SuperSport, who played a tough midweek match against Orlando Pirates, Chiefs had a week's break. Hunt revealed his players were exhausted towards the end of the game.

Before the start of the season, SuperSport sold some of their best players, forcing Hunt to turn to players from the development ranks. The club also lacked the financial muscle to compete in the transfer market with rival clubs. Last week, the media grilled Hunt about the team's dismal run, and he responded: "Give me a cheque book and I'll win the league." Tashreeq Morris of Supersport United challenged by Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chief at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 26 October 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Hunt praised Tashreeq Morris, who scored SuperSport's winner against Chiefs, highlighting that he was roaming the streets just a year ago because he was out of contract. Hunt took it upon himself to offer the player a contract and managed to bring the best out of him.

The 60-year-old Hunt, one of the most successful coaches in South African football club history, has won the premiership championship four times with unfancied clubs. He has also secured numerous knockout trophies and lifted the 'PSL Coach of the Year' award three times. Having honed his skills from his late father-in-law, Budgie Byrne, the England international who coached Hellenic during the days of the NSL, Hunt's coaching prowess has deep roots. Under Byrne's leadership, Hellenic was twice runners-up in the Premiership during the seventies, winning a few knockout competitions along the way. Byrne famously acknowledged that he did not have very good players, once stating, "I could not sell any of my players for more than R5 even if I wanted to."