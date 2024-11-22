Inside Quan Horn’s life: Rugby, family and Fortnite

You could probably find Quan Horn searching for loot in Misty Mountains or Spaghetti Grotto with his squad, roaming Helios with at least an assault rifle, shotgun, two med-kits and a cache of slurp juice when not on the rugby field.

"I am a big Fortnite fan," admitted the Springbok and Lions fullback with an excited giggle on Wednesday night at the Lions Rugby Union’s awards evening in Johannesburg. “It is currently the new season and I am level 60 or something now. I buy V-bucks... you need new skins every season. “(But) the biggest thing I do off the field,” he added, “is enjoying quality time with friends and family, going for a beer or just socialising.

“I also play some games with JC (Pretorius), Morgan (Naude) and Edwill (van der Merwe), to name a few. If I have a lot of time off, I go to the farm in De Aar and enjoy life.” Sound the Horn! 🔥



Quan Horn opens the scoring for @lionsrugbyco - this is a cracker of a match.#BKTURC #URC | #DRAvLIO pic.twitter.com/gJfKZ8eej1

— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 13, 2024 Horn has conceivably been enjoying such activities more often than not over the last month or so. The 23-year-old unfortunately missed out on selection for the Springboks’ Tests against Scotland, England and Saturday’s upcoming clash against Wales in Cardiff. Nevertheless, it has been an exceptional year for the Paarl Boys’ High alum.

He was rated 14th in the United Rugby Championship’s top 100 players for the previous season, and played 1 351 minutes over 17 matches. The season before, he was the Iron Man of the tournament, playing an additional 77 minutes. During that period, he played a further seven EPCR Challenge Cup matches, and most recently helped the Lions to the final of the Currie Cup with 400 more minutes of rugby.

Those mammoth numbers were characterised by consistency, a willingness to attack the gain-line, a calmness under pressure and the advantage of a booming left boot that often changed defence into attack. It ensured that Horn received his Bok Test debut earlier this year, against Portugal, where he also scored a try.

“If I look into the mirror, I see that young boy ... I will play for that boy every day and also for my family, who put me in the position where I am today.” For all that input, it came as no surprise that Horn was celebrated by his Lions teammates as their Players’ Player of the Year this week. It can also be forgiven that Horn and those close to him have had an emotional year. “My father, Ian, is my role model,” Horn said proudly, while also revealing that he looked up to former Bok utility back Francois Hougaard while growing up.

“After my Bok debut, we shared a few tears of joy. I could see how proud he (his father) was. I cannot describe how it felt for me to see how his wish came true. I was honoured and blessed. “He gave me the opportunity to play. He sent me away when I was younger to a school that was far away (from Kimberley), and it was difficult for him. He supported me week-in and week-out. He drove eight hours every weekend to come and support me. “I am grateful for all his support and his teachings over the years. He helped me develop into the person I am now.”

Quan Horn underrated kicking game. Kick and chase from 22m possession to opposite 22m. pic.twitter.com/6iPjaiH2F6 — DummySwitchPod (@DummySwitchPod) October 21, 2024

Horn missed out recently to add to his international cap earned in July in Bloemfontein. But he will have surely realised that since returning from the national set-up, he has played with confidence and intent, applying what he learnt while with coach Rassie Erasmus and Co in the handful of matches he has played in the URC this season. Already, Horn has averaged 66 minutes of game-time over the five games played.

In those encounters – four of which were won by the Joburgers – he has racked up the seventh-most metres gained (274m), the fifth-most defenders beaten with 19, and the second-most kicking metres (1 554m). To continue his development and return to the Bok fold, Horn also has a good idea of what is required. Moreover, his motivation to do so comes from a place deep within – unquantifiable, nebulous, but tangible in the way only personal ambition can be.

“There is a lot of stuff to improve on,” he said, “especially when it comes to working hard and never slacking off.

“Even if the opportunity is never going your way or the chances are not in your favour, you must always work your ar*e off and try your best to get the game into your favour. My biggest challenge is to be consistent and patient. “From a young age,” he continued, “I sat in front of the TV watching the 2007 Rugby World Cup and the Boks winning the trophy in France. “If I look into the mirror, I see that young boy sitting in front of the TV, and thinking and wishing what he was back then.