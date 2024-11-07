It’s going to be messy around the breakdowns for Springboks against Scotland, warns André Esterhuizen

André Esterhuizen understands the fickle nature of rugby. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old centre received a red card and a subsequent four-match suspension after making head contact with Jose Lima of Portugal.

Initially adjudged to be a yellow card, the incident was upgraded to the more severe punishment after a bunker review.

There was some debate at the time as to whether it warranted such a harsh penalty, but regardless of the outcome, Esterhuizen found himself grappling with the dichotomy of reaching a great high, only for it to come crashing down around him just as quickly. It required the hard-running midfielder to pull himself up from the bootstraps by returning to the Sharks to make himself eligible for national selection again.

Still thinking about this 🤯#AsOne pic.twitter.com/uh0himplg3 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 5, 2024 It is arguably that mentality that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus values the most in his players – a never-say-die attitude that can turn any adversity into success.

Esterhuizen has seen this first-hand as part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup championship-winning team. For during that campaign, the Boks survived a defeat to Ireland, a hard-fought victory over Scotland and anxious one-point triumphs against France, England and New Zealand to claim their second consecutive title. In the next three Tests in the UK this month, starting with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday (6.10pm kick-off), that mindset could separate the Boks from their opponents again, while also keeping them motivated to continue their positive approach.

“It is something that everyone speaks about, that fight in the team,” Esterhuizen said from Edinburgh yesterday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport Rugby (@supersportrugby) “A lot of people say that we were lucky, but our mindset is, even if we are down and out, we are going to keep on fighting until the end. “We always have that mindset through every battle and every game. It doesn’t matter if you are ahead or behind, you keep on fighting. You do not rest.

“One day you can be on top of the world, the next day you can lose to anyone,” he added. “It is good to have a bit of confidence and a bit of an aura, but it is also good to know that any team at the top 10 could probably beat you on any given day. “That is rugby – the ball isn’t round. We focus every week on being the best we can be and strive to be better. You cannot always be at the top and think you cannot get better.”

The last time the Boks faced Scotland was last year during that World Cup group game. It was a nervy encounter, made more tense by the Boks’ previous loss to Ireland, but the South Africans eventually prevailed 18-3.

The victory maintained the Boks; current 14-year-long winning streak against the Scots, who last beat the visitors in 2010 at the same venue as this weekend’s match. Prior to that, Scotland have beaten the Boks only on four more occasions – in 2002, 1969, 1965 and 1906. Coach Gregor Townsend’s charges, however, will be confident that they can roll over the world champions this time around.

In the Six Nations earlier this year, they lost to France, Italy and Ireland by four points or less, while beating Wales and England. Although they have played Tier 2 nations exclusively since then, they are on a five-match winning run, having collected 245 points during that time. The recent success of Glasgow Warriors – the majority of whose players populate the national team – in the United Rugby Championship, will also instil belief in their cause.

Said Esterhuizen: “It is going to be a tough game. “The game in the World Cup wasn’t a walk in the park. It was quite a tough battle. “At halftime, it was 6-3 or something like that – it was very close. You can always expect a tough battle against them.