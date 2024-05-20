It was a dramatic penultimate league round of the United Rugby Championship, and it was almost a perfect outcome for the Bulls. While they did what they had to do in claiming a 56-35 bonus-point win over Benetton at Loftus Versfeld, several other results went their way too – and they now find themselves in second place on the log ahead of their last round-robin encounter against the Sharks in Durban on June 1.

Neighbours the Lions did the Pretoria side a huge favour by knocking over the Glasgow Warriors 44-21 at Ellis Park in a sensational effort, after flank Ruan Venter was red-carded after 35 minutes. Then John Cooney kicked a late penalty to give Ulster a vital 23-21 victory over Leinster in Belfast, although the Dublin outfit managed to secure a losing bonus point. The only outcome that didn’t go the Bulls’ way was on Friday night, when log leaders Munster ground out a tight 29-26 triumph over Edinburgh in Scotland.

Munster now top the standings with 63 points, with the Bulls second on 61 and Leinster and Glasgow on 60. Most of the weekend's @URCOfficial results went the @BlueBullsRugby's way 👌



All to play for in the playoff race #Bulls #Stormers #Lions #URC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/O5GrPO2mIh — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) May 19, 2024 The Bulls were quick out of the blocks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, scoring four tries in 25 minutes through Canan Moodie – who grabbed a hat-trick – David Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse and captain Ruan Nortjé as they ended with nine tries on a sunny Pretoria afternoon.

White was delighted with some of the attacking play, stating “at times, we looked like the best team in the competition”, but he was a bit perplexed by the fact that the Bulls conceded five tries. When it was suggested by Independent Newspapers that the Bulls would surely be much more organised and determined to keep the opposition out in a tight play-off game, White responded: “I thought you were in our change-room, because that is exactly what our captain (Nortjé) said. “He gives the team his word that when we have to defend and we are not 30 points up, that the mental attitude will be different. I don’t want to say it’s natural or normal, but he’s just saying it’s something that we are going to have to find, and he thinks we will find it anyway.

“The last two weeks, the teams we’ve played have kicked into the corner and had many opportunities to test us, and we haven’t passed that test. Goose's chicken wing, Moodie's hat-trick 🔥#BULvBEN | @Vodacom #URC | #RaceToTheEight pic.twitter.com/6pPl4Z30DO — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) May 18, 2024 “So, we won’t have as many entries into our 22, because teams will take the points. And with all the lessons we’re learning in these games, I’ve got no doubt we will be better by the time the knock-out stages come around.”