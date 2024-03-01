Jake White on Bulls v Stormers: These are the great games you want to be part of

Bulls coach Jake White has urged his players not to make Saturday’s blockbuster clash against the Stormers “bigger than it is”. The Pretoria side are hoping to end a seven-match losing streak against the Capetonians in the United Rugby Championship, and will be cheered on by what is expected to be a 52 000-capacity crowd at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kickoff).

The Bulls have enjoyed a strong season up to now, having won seven out of 10 URC games to be in third position on the log, while they have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the prestigious Champions Cup. But it’s all about tomorrow’s showdown against their arch-rivals, and White is thrilled to have another opportunity to finally get one past John Dobson’s Stormers team. “I’m longing for the day when we have all the Springboks playing... I hear it could be sold out. Can you imagine if we had another 10-15 World Cup winners running out as well, how big this would be?” the former Springbok coach White said.

“It’s wonderful, and a lot has been written and spoken about it over history. When this game is the biggest game on the calendar and people talk about it, then you are doing your job properly – that’s how I see it. “There were times over the last couple of seasons when it wasn’t a big fixture – I say that with respect to the other guys. “But now everybody’s talking about this North-South Derby, and having 12 (Bulls) guys in the (Springbok) alignment camp, and as the staff and union, then you know you are on the right track.”

The Bulls have grown as a squad this year, with much better depth to cover whenever their Bok stars such as Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are not available. But it’s all about ending their Stormers hoodoo tomorrow. “These are the great games you want to be part of. And if it’s sold out here... I can’t wait. That’s why I coach – you want to play in these big games,” White said.