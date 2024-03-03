Jake White says Bulls waited a long time for this as John Dobson bemoans Stormers ‘horror show’

Bulls coach Jake White thought he had nearly scuppered his team’s chances of victory with a series of replacements, but said his players will thoroughly enjoy the 40-22 United Rugby Championship victory over the Stormers on Saturday night. The triumph in front of 50 026 spectators at an electric Loftus Versfeld ended a seven-match losing streak for the Bulls against their great Cape rivals, which would have brought much-needed relief to White and his management group.

Embrose Papier’s late bonus-point try made it an almost perfect night for the home side, who got off to a flying start by leading 19-5 after 24 minutes – with the kickoff having been delayed by 59 minutes due to a thunderstorm warning. The Pretoria side are now second on the URC log on 40 points, behind leaders Leinster (44), while the Stormers are ninth on 30.

“It’s taken a bit of a long road for us, but it was comprehensive today. Great defensive side, (and yet) we scored four tries today – one disallowed. “Then defensively, we kept them out. A year ago or two years ago, they would have scored in those plays they had on the tryline... three out of the five or six they had. “So, I don’t think we will get complacent. We will enjoy this because we’ve grown as a team. I said this to you guys (the media) the whole week.

“I must say that right at the end of the game, I sort of doubted... I thought jeez, why did I pull the trigger so quickly? I put in all the reserves on, because you put on a 19-year-old lock, you put on a front row when you are dominating with your (starting) front row anyway... “And I thought maybe I had shot myself in the foot there. But those are lessons I’ll learn. The gains you get out of giving those boys an opportunity to be on the field in that time, and get the experience of winning in front of 50 000 people is immeasurable.”

“You can’t play against a team as good as the Bulls like that. I don’t know where that came from. It was remarkably poor. “Just when we clawed our way back into the game, we would do something else silly. I think the stats in the second half was like five 22-metre entries and zero points – apart from the one maul try.

Points-Scorers Bulls 40 – Tries: Johan Grobbelaar (2), Canan Moodie, Embrose Papier. Conversions: Johan Goosen (4). Penalties: Goosen (4).