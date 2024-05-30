JC Pretorius, Sanele Nohamba can spark Lions against Stormers

The Lions need an almighty effort against the Stormers on Saturday (1.45pm kick-off) if they are to make their United Rugby Championship play-off dreams a reality. We looked at five players for the Doornfontein-based outfit that could have a massive impact on the game, if they are fit and ready to roar at Cape Town Stadium...

Quan Horn The young fullback is finally receiving the recognition he deserves, with a recent call-up to the Springboks’ alignment camp. Horn is a solid operator. Big and strong, he is unafraid to run at the opposition on the counter, but also has a booming left boot that can drive rival teams back.

The long-term injury to Damian Willemse presents an opportunity, too – one that could see the 22-year-old Horn play an expanded role in the coming Bok Test season, especially against Wales and Portugal. He has a lot to play for against the Stormers, no doubt. Marius Louw The skipper missed the Glasgow triumph due to a knee niggle, but should be back to lead the Lions this weekend, according to assistant coach Jaque Fourie.

Few would have guessed that the former Sharks player would have such an impact on the Joburgers, but Louw has. He puts his body on the line in every match, whether in attack or defence, and there can be no faulting his commitment. He makes big runs and has put in some truly big hits. He has grown as a leader, too, and it is hard to believe that when he first arrived at the union, he was an outsider.

The Lions were trudging through their clash against Glasgow almost a fortnight ago, before the dynamic utility back made his appearance off the bench. Coming on in the 48th minute to replace Gianni Lombard at flyhalf, and with the Lions down to 14 men and trailing 14-8, Nohamba sparked the match into life. If there were any doubts about how much of a baller he has become this season, his inspired 32 minutes against the Scottish franchise will have put it all to rest.

The big question now is: does coach Ivan van Rooyen start the 25-year-old Nohamba against the Stormers, or use his X-factor as an impact player? The latter might just be the better option. JC Pretorius

The former Blitzbok superstar was the Player of the Match in both of the Lions’ most recent victories over Glasgow and Cardiff. Many continue to compare the 26-year-old to former Lions man and Bok Kwagga Smith, but truth be told, Pretorius is becoming his own man in the 15-player code. He is a menace at the breakdown, and is in the top five players in the URC regarding turnovers won.

But, arguably, it is his ability to make use of broken play to his advantage that is most pleasing to watch. His try against Glasgow, for instance, was audacious, the build-up he initiated filthy. If he can help the Lions win the ground war, they are in with a chance.

JC Pretorius bagged yet another @URCOfficial_RSA Man of The Match award on Saturday against Glasgow Warriors. #LIOvGLA @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/uScMYZdpTA — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) May 20, 2024 PJ Botha The Lions line-out against Glasgow is recorded as having not lost one throw-in, but that doesn’t mean it was perfect.

The defence at line-out time has become an increasingly important facet of the game as sides seek to nullify a prime attacking platform. The Lions are eighth in the URC stats for the set piece, while the Stormers are fourth. The Lions have a slightly better win percentage then the hosts, but in many respects, they are equals.