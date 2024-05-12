JDR Stars blow chance to move into play-off spot

OBAKENG MELETSE
JDR Stars hopes of PSL promotion/relegation play-off qualification became slightly more complicated with a 1-1 draw against Baroka in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, yesterday.
The result means the battle for the play-offs moves into the final day of the season with both sides failing to make inroads into the lead enjoyed by second-placed University of Pretoria, who are two points ahead of both clubs on 48 points. First-placed Magesi have already earned automatic qualification for the elite league next season.
JDR Stars were within inches of grabbing the advantage heading into the final matchday next weekend, but will rue not securing victory in a tightly contested game with few chances.
2023/24 Motsepe Foundation Championship Results— Football Stage (@Football__Stage) May 12, 2024
NB La Masia 0 - 1 Marumo Gallants
Maritzburg United 0 - 0 PCR
Pretoria Callies 1 - 1 TUKS
Orbit College 1 - 2 Upington City
Venda 1 - 0 Milford
Hungry Lions 2 - 0 Black Leopards
Casric Stars 2 - 2 Magesi
Baroka 1 - 1 JDR Stars pic.twitter.com/MIdPMC9i0P
With the sun setting in Lebowakgomo, it looked as if the hopes of Bakgakga, who failed to create any clear cut chances for most of the match, were sinking as fast as their hold on third spot in the standings.
They were given an injection of energy, however, with substitute Khomotjo Lekoloane increasing the tempo in attack in the second half. An 89th-minute lapse in concentration by Stars gave the home side a lifeline after they conceded a foul in a dangerous area just outside the 18 yard box.
Lekoloane stepped up, his well-struck free kick rattling the crossbar and falling into the path of Boy Madingwana, who tapped in an easy finish to keep his side’s play-off destiny in their hands.
Earlier, the visitors settled well into the contest after a decent first 10 minutes from the home side. The Soshanguve-based side’s first meaningful attack of the match came in the 14th minute, with the league’s leading goal scorer coming into the weekend – Prince Nxumalo – helping himself to his 17th goal of the season.
Nxumalo was found by a delightful Sibusiso Ziba cross from the halfway mark, with the pair linking well to break the back of Baroka’s defence. The 33-year-old, with still a lot to do, slotted home to tighten his grip on the Golden Boot.
The visitors carried a lot of venom in attack and they looked the side most likely to strike for the second time in the match. But with a lot at stake, the home side slowly played themselves back into the match.
Their stalemate leaves both clubs with a lot to do on the last matchday. Boroka hold a tentative advantage in goal difference, so it should be a case of winner takes all on a day that is set to produce fireworks.