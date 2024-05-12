JDR Stars blow chance to move into play-off spot

OBAKENG MELETSE JDR Stars hopes of PSL promotion/relegation play-off qualification became slightly more complicated with a 1-1 draw against Baroka in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, yesterday.

The result means the battle for the play-offs moves into the final day of the season with both sides failing to make inroads into the lead enjoyed by second-placed University of Pretoria, who are two points ahead of both clubs on 48 points. First-placed Magesi have already earned automatic qualification for the elite league next season. JDR Stars were within inches of grabbing the advantage heading into the final matchday next weekend, but will rue not securing victory in a tightly contested game with few chances.

2023/24 Motsepe Foundation Championship Results



NB La Masia 0 - 1 Marumo Gallants

Maritzburg United 0 - 0 PCR

Pretoria Callies 1 - 1 TUKS

Orbit College 1 - 2 Upington City

Venda 1 - 0 Milford

Hungry Lions 2 - 0 Black Leopards

Casric Stars 2 - 2 Magesi

Baroka 1 - 1 JDR Stars pic.twitter.com/MIdPMC9i0P — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) May 12, 2024 With the sun setting in Lebowakgomo, it looked as if the hopes of Bakgakga, who failed to create any clear cut chances for most of the match, were sinking as fast as their hold on third spot in the standings. They were given an injection of energy, however, with substitute Khomotjo Lekoloane increasing the tempo in attack in the second half. An 89th-minute lapse in concentration by Stars gave the home side a lifeline after they conceded a foul in a dangerous area just outside the 18 yard box.

Lekoloane stepped up, his well-struck free kick rattling the crossbar and falling into the path of Boy Madingwana, who tapped in an easy finish to keep his side’s play-off destiny in their hands. Prince Nxumalo of JDR Stars continues to be the leading goalscorer in the NFD. | . BackpagePix Earlier, the visitors settled well into the contest after a decent first 10 minutes from the home side. The Soshanguve-based side’s first meaningful attack of the match came in the 14th minute, with the league’s leading goal scorer coming into the weekend – Prince Nxumalo – helping himself to his 17th goal of the season. Nxumalo was found by a delightful Sibusiso Ziba cross from the halfway mark, with the pair linking well to break the back of Baroka’s defence. The 33-year-old, with still a lot to do, slotted home to tighten his grip on the Golden Boot.