Jordaan hails Morocco's multi-billion rand football complex









SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan. Picture credit: safa.net Johannesburg - Safa president Danny Jordaan has hailed the Moroccan government for investing in football infrastructure in the north African country after seeing the magnificent R4.5 billion Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat.

Jordaan, who also serves as second vice president of the Confederation of African Football, joined over 200 administrators from across Africa, CAF executive members and Fifa president Gianni Infantino for an infrastructure symposium at the iconic facility recently.

At the symposium, the Fifa boss outlined a R15 billion plan to ensure every African country has at least one stadium that complies with the standards of world football’s governing body.





Each country would receive in the region of R300 million and Jordaan has said they would propose to replicate what Morocco have done since South Africa has world class stadiums that were used during the World Cup in 2010.





“The Mohammed VI Complex is an extraordinary facility, the (Moroccan) government invested millions of US dollars in this project, you can see the quality of the project – the stand alone hotel,” Jordan said.





Among other things, the Mohammed VI Complex boasts four natural turf grass football fields, three artificial turf fields, a covered football field, a hybrid football field, a reathletisation room that can accommodate futsal matches, an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, two tennis courts and a Beach Soccer field.





Jordaan said FIFA’s intervention was timeous and would go a long way in developing the game in Africa.





He revealed that before the world cup stadiums their income was R150 million and is now over R1.5 billion “as a result of having quality stadiums” because there is capacity for broadcast and all forms of multimedia.





Jordaan believes a quality stadium is necessary in accelerating the commercial environment and value of the African game.





The CAF Champions League has a revenue of R300 million while the UEFA Champions League generates R30 billion.





“Any medium size club is generating more money than the total revenue of African football so it means we will not be able to keep our players in Africa unless we fix this. When an African player hears the salary offer from Europe, as opposed to what he will get in Africa, they will not hesitate.”





South Africa has 65 players in Europe and very few ply their trade in the top European leagues like the English Premiership, the Spanish La Liga and Italy’s Serie A.





Jordaan believes having facilities like the Mohammed VI Complex in each province would fast-track the development of football stars across South Africa.



