Jose Riveiro warns Orlando Pirates about ‘tough’ Magesi FC

Jose Riveiro says every game is a must-win situation for Orlando Pirates as they take aim at newcomers Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off). The Sea Robbers were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Richards Bay (5-4 on penalties) after playing out to a goalless draw in normal time last season.

Riveiro and his Buccaneers side have proven themselves to be cup specialists, as they have collected five trophies since the Spanish international arrived at the club. The latest scalp of Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final was their first trophy this season and their third in a row. They have also won back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles, and with that, they are by some distance the favourites for the clash against the Limpopo side.

The Pirates mentor, though, is not taking Magesi lightly, and he expects a tough encounter, even though his side have been exposed to many more cup competitions. Riveiro said nothing will change from his side’s approach, and they will look to carry on from where they left off before the international break. “We are playing our fourth competition in a space of two-and-a-half months, and we will go in with the same intentions as any other competition,” Riveiro told the media in Johannesburg yesterday.

“We are prepared for this game. We know we are not going to play an easy game. “It is a knockout game, and only one of the teams will be in the next round, but anything is possible in 90 minutes. “We respect Magesi and all our other opponents, but we have a lot of experience in this type of game – we don’t need anyone to tell us how tough it will be.”

The 49-year-old Spaniard was also full of praise for Magesi coach Clinton Larsen and the role he has played in helping the club reach the PSL. Riveiro will head into the clash missing some key players, including Nigerian centre back Olisa Ndah. “The coach is experienced in the PSL, and he is not new to this type of game. He knows the space that he’s going to be on, and he will have a team with a good combination of experience and young players who would like to prove themselves in a difficult scenario like going to Orlando,” Riveiro said about Larsen.

