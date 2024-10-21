Kagiso Rabada becomes quickest bowler to 300 Test wickets

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada has made history by becoming the quickest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets, achieving this remarkable milestone during a match in Dhaka yesterday. As cricket fans celebrate this incredible achievement, Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams looks back at the journey of a bowler whose talent has left an indelible mark on the sport.
Rabada's career in international cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal, and each milestone on his path to 300 wickets tells a compelling story.
No 1: Virat Kohli, First Test v India, Mohali, 2015
In a daunting debut, the teenage sensation faced a potent Indian batting line-up and claimed the prize scalp of cricketing icon Virat Kohli, marking the beginning of his illustrious Test career.
No 50: Dimuth Karunaratne, Second Test v Sri Lanka, Cape Town, 2017
With assistance from his close friend Temba Bavuma, who deftly moved to his left to take a sharp catch, Rabada celebrated his 50th Test wicket by dismissing Sri Lankan opener Karunaratne.
No 100: Mahmudullah, Second Test v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein, 2017
In a scintillating performance, Rabada took eight wickets during the Test, with his 100th wicket being that of Bangladeshi batter Mahmudullah, expertly caught by Dean Elgar.
No 150: Dilruwan Perera, First Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2018
Rabada’s 150th wicket came easily as Dilruwan Perera padded up to a sharp delivery, confirmed upon review.
No 200: Hasan Ali, First Test v Pakistan, Karachi, 2021
After a long hiatus from first-class matches, Rabada returned during the historic tour of Pakistan, securing his 200th Test victim with a crucial dismissal of Hasan Ali.
No 250: Ben Stokes, First Test v England, Lord’s, 2022
After a drought of three years without a five-wicket haul in Tests, Rabada roared back into form by claiming seven wickets at Lord’s. His 250th came against the dynamic Ben Stokes, solidifying his name on the Lord’s honours board.
No 300: Mushfiqur Rahim, First Test v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2024
In a spectacular display, Rabada’s delivery broke through the defence of Mushfiqur Rahim, sending the stumps flying and sealing his place in history as the fastest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets.