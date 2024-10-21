Kagiso Rabada becomes quickest bowler to 300 Test wickets

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada has made history by becoming the quickest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets, achieving this remarkable milestone during a match in Dhaka yesterday. As cricket fans celebrate this incredible achievement, Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams looks back at the journey of a bowler whose talent has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Rabada's career in international cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal, and each milestone on his path to 300 wickets tells a compelling story.