Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Kagiso Rabada becomes quickest bowler to 300 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada joined the 300 club yesterday by taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. | AFP

Kagiso Rabada joined the 300 club yesterday by taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. | AFP

Published Oct 21, 2024

Share

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada has made history by becoming the quickest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets, achieving this remarkable milestone during a match in Dhaka yesterday. As cricket fans celebrate this incredible achievement, Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams looks back at the journey of a bowler whose talent has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Rabada's career in international cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal, and each milestone on his path to 300 wickets tells a compelling story.

Virat Kohli of India. | BackpagePix

No 1: Virat Kohli, First Test v India, Mohali, 2015

In a daunting debut, the teenage sensation faced a potent Indian batting line-up and claimed the prize scalp of cricketing icon Virat Kohli, marking the beginning of his illustrious Test career.

Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka. | BackpagePix

No 50: Dimuth Karunaratne, Second Test v Sri Lanka, Cape Town, 2017

With assistance from his close friend Temba Bavuma, who deftly moved to his left to take a sharp catch, Rabada celebrated his 50th Test wicket by dismissing Sri Lankan opener Karunaratne.

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah. | AFP

No 100: Mahmudullah, Second Test v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein, 2017

In a scintillating performance, Rabada took eight wickets during the Test, with his 100th wicket being that of Bangladeshi batter Mahmudullah, expertly caught by Dean Elgar.

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera. | AFP

No 150: Dilruwan Perera, First Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2018

Rabada’s 150th wicket came easily as Dilruwan Perera padded up to a sharp delivery, confirmed upon review.

Pakistan Hasan Ali. | AFP

No 200: Hasan Ali, First Test v Pakistan, Karachi, 2021

After a long hiatus from first-class matches, Rabada returned during the historic tour of Pakistan, securing his 200th Test victim with a crucial dismissal of Hasan Ali.

England's Ben Stokes. | AFP

No 250: Ben Stokes, First Test v England, Lord’s, 2022

After a drought of three years without a five-wicket haul in Tests, Rabada roared back into form by claiming seven wickets at Lord’s. His 250th came against the dynamic Ben Stokes, solidifying his name on the Lord’s honours board.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim. | AFP

No 300: Mushfiqur Rahim, First Test v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2024

In a spectacular display, Rabada’s delivery broke through the defence of Mushfiqur Rahim, sending the stumps flying and sealing his place in history as the fastest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets.

Related Topics:

proteaskagiso rabadatest matchescricket