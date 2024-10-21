Kagiso Rabada makes history with his 300th wicket amidst compelling Test drama

MR 300 Kagiso Rabada joins the likes of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald and Morne Morkel to take over 300 Test wickets for South Africa 🇿🇦🔥#BANvSA pic.twitter.com/3VZ9k496T1

— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 21, 2024 Kagiso Rabada’s 300th wicket has become a hot topic from the beginning of the year when the 29-year-old finished the New Year’s Test against India at Newlands nine scalps away from the 300-wicket milestone. With the right-arm quick’s impressive record as a wicket-taker, the whole world thought he would get the nine wickets during the Test trip to the Caribbean two months ago, but it just wasn’t meant to be as the bowler took eight wickets during that tour. Yesterday, Rabada had to wait a bit longer once again as he went through his first spell without a wicket.

However, in the first over of his second spell, the fast bowler broke through the defence of batter Mushfiqur Rahim and sent his stumps cartwheeling to put his name in the history books. The 29-year-old became the fastest bowler to reach the 300 wicket mark, doing so in 130 overs less than Pakistan’s Waqar Younis. MULDER GETS HIS MAN

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder unsuccessfully appeals for LBW against Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2024. (Photo by TANVIN TAMIM / AFP) While Rabada struggled for line and length with the new ball in Dhaka, Wiaan Mulder was on the money from ball one. The right-arm seamer produced a ripper to dismiss an in-form Mominul Haque. A few deliveries prior to the dismissal, Mulder had thought he had gotten his man when he trapped him LBW, only for the TV umpire to be unable to thoroughly decipher the review due to the unavailability of ball-tracking in Bangladesh on Day One. The 26-year-old had to take matters into his own hands, as he induced an edge off Haque’s bat, and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne did the rest behind the stumps to hand Mulder his deserved wicket.

Tristan Stubbs of South Africa during day one of the International Test Series 2023/24 game between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground on 3 January 2024 ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix STUBBS GRABS AT IT Catching at gully is never an easy task, but Tristan Stubbs made it look easy. Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das went fishing at a wide delivery from Rabada, got an edge, and the ball went flying into the gully region. Stubbs had to react quickly and dive to his left-hand side to complete the catch and hand Rabada his second wicket of the day.