Kagiso Rabada takes six wickets as Proteas wrap up first Test win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh first innings 106 (Mahmudul Joy 30; Wiaan Mulder 3/22) South Africa first innings 308 (Kyle Verreynne 114; Taijul Islam 5/122)

Bangladesh second innings 307 (Mehidy Miraz 97; Kagiso Rabada 6/46) South Africa second innings 106/3 (Tony de Zorzi 41; Taijul Islam 3/43) South Africa won by seven wickets

South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. A 15th career five-for from Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and a reassuring 41 off 52 deliveries from opening batter Tony de Zorzi on the fourth day of the first Test saw South Africa wrap up the victory in the first session in Mirpur. Chasing a mere 106 runs to win, Proteas opening batters De Zorzi and Aiden Markram put on a solid 42-run stand, a big improvement from the nine-run partnership in the first innings.

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 24, 2024 Markram, the more tentative of the two, played decently for his 27-ball 20 until he was bowled through the gate by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Islam would go on to account for De Zorzi and David Bedingham (12) to finish with eight wickets in the match. However, Tristan Stubbs (30 not out) and Ryan Rickelton (1 not out) saw South Africa to victory in Dhaka.

The Proteas began the day needing only three more wickets to bundle out Bangladesh. But the hosts’ all-rounder Mehidy Miraz, who was unbeaten on 87 overnight, was still standing in their way to victory. Knowing that the worn-out wicket in Mirpur tended to favour the batting side when bowling with the older and softer ball, stand-in captain Markram opted for the new ball right from the start of day four and unleashed Rabada and Wiaan Mulder.

