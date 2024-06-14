Kaizer Chiefs an ‘exciting project’, says Pitso Mosimane

OBAKENG MELETSE Kaizer Chiefs ended yet another campaign filled with disappointments, and they carry with them an unwanted record of playing over a decade without any silverware.

Their 10th-place league finish rubbed salt into a wound that seems to never heal, and they will start next season competing for three trophies instead of four as a result of finishing outside the top eight, effectively knocking them out. While neighbours and rivals Orlando Pirates have fallen way short of the standards set by Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, they still managed to collect four trophies in two seasons – and they are showing progress under the leadership of Jose Riveiro. For the past two years, the Amakhosi have been under the leadership of Molefi Ntseki, Arthur Zwane and currently Cavin Johnson, but none of them has managed to blend the team together and come up with a winning formula.

Well-travelled former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, has been one of the latest coaches linked with the prestigious job. It is a position that he has found to be an exciting project for him to take up, except that Kaizer Chiefs haven’t made any contact with him. Speaking on radio show Metro FM Sports Nights Amplified With Andile Ncube, Mosimane didn’t rule out a move to Naturena.

About last weekend ⚽️😉



The #PlayersofTomorrow in Mamelodi WOWED Coach @TheRealPitso and Cllr. Henrick Mashao with their skill and passion for the beautiful game! 🤩



We can’t wait to see more soccer stars at the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Camps in Mamelodi from 1st - 5th July 2024!… pic.twitter.com/QAHTi6qr1R — Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (@PMosimaneSS) June 13, 2024 “My office has never told me about any interest from Kaizer Chiefs. I’m on good terms with the Motaung family,” he said.

“I go to places where no one has gone... It is the same with Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. Al Ahly had never won an international tournament in the last six years, and I went there and won it. “It’s an exciting project, but it’s also a difficult project in terms of understanding the turnaround times. “It’s not about qualifying for the top eight and winning it, and then saying you have turned the corner – football in Africa has changed.”

Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs. The 58-year-old’s vast experience on the African continent could come in handy, and bring the glory days back should he get the nod. Mosimane, who began a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns run of seven consecutive titles before he joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly, believes Chiefs will need time to regain their giant status, but the need to be active in the market is also important.

“I didn’t have bigger budgets at SuperSport when we finished second. Al Ahly Saudi before they had Sadio Mane, (Roberto) Firmino and (Riyad) Mahrez didn’t have money when I got there. “I took them to Fifa to get my money, so it is not about the money, but the project and how long it could take. “It was not easy to turn around at Sundowns. When I arrived in December, we couldn’t even qualify for the top eight. They were placed 15th in the log. Then I dismantled the team and brought in a lot of new players,” he added.