Kaizer Chiefs’ performance leaves coach clueless

MIHLALI BALEKA Cavin Johnson is no fortune teller or magician. As such, he also can’t put his finger on what has gone wrong for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

Chiefs’ campaign has gone from bad to worse as their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Premiership continue to hang by a thread. The Amakhosi incredibly drew 0-0 with Polokwane City on Saturday, holding onto the coveted eight spot, albeit joint on points (36) with the ninth-placed AmaZulu, who trail on goal difference. Siyethemba Sithebe of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Alexander Cole of Polokwane City. | BackpagePix The result from the penultimate game of the league leaves Amakhosi with just one choice in their final game: They must beat Cape Town Spurs or suffer their worst finish in the league since the 2018/19 season, when they finished in ninth. Despite facing the relegated Urban Warriors, betting on Chiefs to win the match remains a huge ask. Johnson’s men are winless in the last four games, having drawn three of those games as well.

It’s a poor situation that the club finds itself in and even the man who was brought in to bring it to steady waters in October, after Molefi Ntseki’s dismissal, doesn’t know how to fix the problem. “I think I spoke about the fact that when you prepare, and the athletes show that they understand what you are preparing, (you feel positive),” Johnson said. “They look like they understand what you are preparing. And when you come to the game, you cannot put your finger on it (what goes wrong).

“I wish I was a fortune teller or magician to put a finger on those particular moments where we start slow because when you look at it, we come off better in the second half.” Cavin Johnson. | . BackpagePix Even when it matters the most, Johnson and his troops can’t step up to the occasion, as was again the case in the clash against Rise and Shine at FNB. Not only was this their last home game of the season, but it was scheduled to celebrate 25 years of Itumeleng Khune at the club as well. And with the veteran goalkeeper, who’s one of the club’s greats and most-decorated players, on the verge of leaving the club, the event was supposed to be a memorable one, Johnson admitted.

“I know what you are saying, we all wanted it; not to give Khune a good send-off, but to honour him in the right manner,” Johnson said. “We knew it was our last game (at home) and we wanted to give our supporters the three points that they needed. And we were not able to do that. I can’t put my finger on it. “We have one more game, so we need to go back and try to prepare and use players that seem like they want to be on the pitch. Again, it’s about training.”

The remaining game of the season might not only be important for Khune’s last dance or sealing off a top-eight finish, but for Johnson’s send-off at Chiefs. The 65-year-old has delivered a below-par effort since replacing Ntseki, and as such it’s unlikely he’ll be considered for a permanent role in the post next season. “I think it’s important that in the last few months that I’ve been the head coach of Chiefs, every game that I coached was always the most important,” he said.