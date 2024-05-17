Kaizer Chiefs still have something to play for against Polokwane City, says Ranga Chivaviro

Ranga Chivaviro had a lump in his throat when he assessed his debut season at Kaizer Chiefs, but he’s confident he can finish the campaign on a high. Chivaviro was a subject of interest in the local top-flight last season, after guiding Marumo Gallants to the CAF Confederation Cup final, thanks to a seven-goal tally.

But he could do nothing to save the team from being relegated to the second tier despite scoring 10 goals in 19 DStv Premiership games. Chiefs reigned supreme in the bid for his signature at the end of the season, though, with Chivaviro forming part of coach Molefi Ntseki’s new-look side during pre-season. Chivaviro spent more time in the medical room than on the training pitch during pre-season, though, something that limited his adaptation.

“Obviously when I arrived here, I was injured,” he reflected yesterday ahead of Chiefs’ penultimate league game against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium tomorrow afternoon (3pm kick-off). “I was playing catch-up, as I didn’t have a pre-season with the rest of the team. “But things are starting to fall into place now because I am getting into that match-fitness space. Yeah, I hope (my form) doesn’t end before the season ends.”

Khune to be Honoured for 25 Years of Service on Saturday



Itumeleng Khune is set to be honoured ahead of the team’s final home match of the season.



The fixture against Polokwane City promises to be an emotional and celebratory one as the Club, teammates and supporters say thank… pic.twitter.com/2zhN2ezsRs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 16, 2024 A lot has happened since Chivaviro joined his team on the pitch, with the Amakhosi also appointing Cavin Johnson as Ntseki’s replacement after a string of poor results. Johnson hasn’t got the best out of the Limpopo-born striker, who’s managed to score only four goals in 18 games for the club in the league.

Chivaviro knows that he could have done better, but with two games to go before the campaign ends, he wants to improve his tally. “Ah, I think for me, it’s quite clear: I wish I had scored more goals. But it’s always a process,” the 31-year-old said. “I have four (goals) now; hopefully by the time the season ends, I will be on six or seven and take that to next season.”

The next two games are crucial for Chiefs as they need the six points to consolidate their top-eight finish, which guarantees qualification for the MTN8 next season. And with Chiefs’ next game against Polokwane at the FNB Stadium tomorrow, they can’t afford to slip up. Rise and Shine are ninth on the log with 35 points, and level with the eighth-placed Amakhosi, who have a slight advantage due to a plus-four goal difference.

“Personally, I feel we have under-achieved as a club,” Chivaviro reflected on their season. “We didn’t manage to reach the targets that we wanted. “But with that being said, we still have something to play for. “As this will be our last home game, we want to end it on a high and win the game. We also want to secure the top-eight spot.”

With Chiefs having failed to consolidate their leads in the last two games – the 2-2 and 1-1 draws with TS Galaxy and AmaZulu – Chivaviro is confident their fortunes will change at the Calabash. “It will be a very important game for us to win, and I am sure that we are going to win it,” Chivaviro said. “We know what’s at stake... We want to finish in a respectable position, and that’s in the top eight.”

The last two games are also expected to be the last for Johnson at the club, given that he struggled to grab the audition for a permanent role by the scruff of the neck. And while a new coach could bring a breath of fresh air to Chiefs’ fortunes, Chivaviro knows that he might not be the new man’s cup of tea – but he’s not worried. “I think we are professionals, and we know that in our line of work, that’s (the change of coaches) part of the job,” Chivaviro said.