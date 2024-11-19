Key duels to decide the David v Goliath CKO final

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout final tie with Magesi FC has the making of a “David v Goliath” clash at Toyota Stadium in Mangaung on Saturday (6pm). But while Dikwena will duly wear the underdogs cap against the champions of the land, they’ll want to cause another major upset in the competition.

After all, they were responsible for the demise of the local “cup specialists” Orlando Pirates, beating them 3-2 in their own backyard in the opening round of the competition. So, that’s why below, MIHLALI BALEKA, looks at three matchups which could decide the outcome of the result as Sundowns and Magesi eye the second trophy of the term. It’s #CarlingKnockout week!@Magesi_FC take on @Masandawana in the Carling Knockout final in five days.



🎫 Tickets are available for R50 at TicketPro outlets and online: https://t.co/1uUxBDjATz pic.twitter.com/w5mmLKUEud

— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 18, 2024 TEBOHO MOKOENA V SAMUEL DARPOH Mokoena has been an integral figure in the Sundowns set-up, linking attack and defence, and he also has a knack for scoring goals

After starting the season in the wilderness due to a fallout with head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Mokoena has made a swift return to the team. His job is set to be cut out for him in the Carling Knockout final, though, as he’ll be involved in a duel with the experienced and hard-nosed midfielder Darpoh. Darpoh is making his first return to top-flight football after being with AmaZulu three years ago.

Darpoh’s duel with Mokoena will also give some comfort to the rest of their teammates as they’ll control all the movements in defence and going up front. Magesi FC striker Wonderboy Makhubu will be one of the colossal players for his team when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout final. Photo: Supplied MOTHOBI MVALA V WONDERBOY MAKHUBU Form counts for nothing in cup football as goals are more important. As such, Mvala will know that very well, given that he’s lost finals he and his team were tipped to win.

So as they turn their focus on Dikwena, the bulky central defender will know that they have to leave everything on the pitch and protect goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Makhubu will present a challenge to Mvala and Co in defence. He’s quick and has an eye for goals, having already scored two across eight games this season. Makhubu, unlike most of his teammates, has top-flight experience. He was on the books of Sekhukhune United last season. Hence, he’ll also be a focal point for the inexperienced lads.

Makhubu will also know for Dikwena to be a well-established side in the top-flight, they need to move as a unit, requiring everyone to do their part. Lucas Ribeiro has been one of the standout players for Mamelodi Sundowns, including helping them reach the Carling Knockout final where they face Magesi on Saturday. Photo: Supplied LUCAS RIBEIRO V LIMBIKANI MZAVA Although the season is still in its infancy, no player has made more contributions than Ribeiro for Sundowns. He has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 12 matches

The Brazilian also carried Sundowns in the Carling Knockout, scoring one and registering two assists in all three games since the start of the competition. And so, if there’s any player who can trouble Elvis Chipezeze – following his Player of the Match winning performance across all three games in the competition – it must be Ribeiro. Chipezeze will hope that his defence will also come to the fore against Sundowns, though, and he won’t have to be involved in a one-on-duel with Ribeiro.