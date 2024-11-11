Knights and Dragons share the spoils

OBAKENG MELETSE The Knights and the North West Dragons could not be separated as they played out to a draw at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Lesego Senokwane’s (205) double century was one of the few highlights in the affected encounter. His knock led the homeside to a first-innings total of 350, and they took a healthy lead of 118 runs after the visitors only managed to score 239/9 (declared) in their first innings. There were also decent showings with the bat from Rubin Hermann (56) and Ruan de Swardt (67) for the Dragons, but ultimately, with the weather taking up time in the match, the contest played out to a draw. Meanwhile, the Warriors were made to rue their poor start to the match with the bat after being forced to follow on chasing a mammoth total of 500 set by Boland. Centuries by Grant Roelofsen (115) and Pieter Malan (106) set the tone for the homeside.

Aviwe Mgijima (122) took advantage of the start, and he was the third centurion for the homeside as they ensured the visitors had an uphill task ahead of them. The Eastern Cape side were bowled out for a mediocre 163 all out, and in their follow-on, efforts from Jordan Hermann (152), who scored a well-played century, and contribution from Matthew de Villiers (87) were not enough, with Boland easing home with a thumping victory of an innings and 11 runs. Shaun von Berg took match figures of 10-138. Elsewhere, the Lions kicked off the defence of their title in fine fashion as they left yet another scar on rivals the Titans with a heavy 153-run victory in their opening match at the Wanderers.

The Titans reduced the Lions to five wickets down with only 54 runs on the board, and after having suffered recent telling defeats against the Johannesburg side, they were well on their way to dishing out sweet revenge with the homesides tail wide exposed. Captain Bjorn Fortuin had other ideas though, and his fluent knock of 116 from only 95 balls ensured the homeside fought back to get to 295/9, declaring to set the visitors a daunting target of 309 to win. Player of the Match Fortuin (3/50) and Cody Yusuf (4/36) were on the mark with the ball, and they were the chief destroyers as the visitors were skittled out for 156, losing the contest by a heavy 153 runs.