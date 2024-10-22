KO thrills with unexpected results and high stakes

All eyes were on the Carling Knockout as the round 16 kicked off on Friday evening at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban. Few could have predicted the spectacular goal glut of 27 goals – averaging a remarkable 3.3 goals per match – that unfolded throughout the weekend, culminating in an enthralling finale with the match between Richards Bay and Sekhukhune United on Sunday. As fans and analysts reflect on this pulsating round, Herman Gibbs reflects on five key takeaways that encapsulate the highs and lows experienced over the weekend.

PSL teams rusty after the break in fixtures The #CarlingKnockout Round of 16 produced 27 goals from eight matches.



Here are the five standout goals👇 pic.twitter.com/olJyGkforo

— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 21, 2024 The PSL began the domestic season with an opening round consisting of four MTN8 matches in August. The subsequent break meant that some teams had been out of action for as long as three weeks by the time Carling Knockout commenced. Many coaches were caught off guard by this unusual scheduling, which contributed to the high scorelines seen across multiple matches.

For crying out loud, the PSL needs VAR The urgency for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in local matches was underscored again when Orlando Pirates saw an injury-time goal disallowed against PSL newcomers Magesi FC. An assistant referee flagged the goal as offside, leading the match referee to disallow it despite the players’ protests. This pivotal decision resulted in a loss for Pirates and highlighted the need for improved officiating in the league.

Looks like Nabi's recovery programme is on target at Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi. | BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs’ head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, is steadily restoring the club’s pride, evident in their commanding 4-0 victory over Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United.

Nabi commended goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari’s performance, which included seven essential saves, helping Chiefs secure their first clean sheet of the Premiership season. If Chiefs can replicate this form in their upcoming rematch against SuperSport, it will further affirm their resurgence. Pirates come a cropper after squad rotation

Head coach of Orlando Pirates Jose Riveiro. | BackpagePix Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, opted for significant player rotation against Magesi, making six changes in a bid to give less frequently used players valuable game time. Unfortunately, the strategy backfired as Magesi capitalised on the unfamiliarity of the Pirates squad. Although Pirates staged a spirited second-half comeback, scoring twice and narrowly missing an equaliser, the tactical decision ultimately cost them dearly.

Knockout quarter-final draw unkind to the sponsors The #CarlingKnockout quarter-final draw is complete. pic.twitter.com/R9w2ungd3h — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 20, 2024