Kurt-Lee Arendse bolsters Bulls in URC final against Glasgow at sold-out Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls got a massive boost ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final as Springbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse was passed fit to face the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld (6pm start). Arendse sustained a fractured cheekbone just a few weeks ago in the 30-23 quarter-final victory over Benetton on June 8, having scored two tries in the 29 minutes he was on the pitch.

Bulls coach Jake White said after that match that Arendse would undergo surgery the very next day, more in the hope of getting him fit for the Springboks’ two-Test series against Ireland in July. But White was able to select Arendse at left wing on Friday, and it comes at just the right time as another Springbok stalwart in Willie le Roux has been ruled out of the final with concussion. That sees Devon Williams shift to fullback from No 11, with Sergeal Petersen retaining his spot at right wing – with the injured Canan Moodie still sidelined.

“With Willie, in the old, old, old days, the doctor would’ve probably said ‘Can you see my three fingers?’, and he would’ve said yes, and he would’ve been available to play,” White said on Friday. “But you can imagine now with protocols around concussion and the fear of head injuries, which I understand, there’s no way we can fast-track anything. “He failed his HIA, and there’s an obligatory time that you have to be off. He wants to play – he keeps saying that he’s fine.

“But again, it’s a great sign for where we are as a group, because everyone wants to be part of the final. “And Kurt-Lee – Antoine Dupont had a cheek fracture and played in a quarter-final of the World Cup against South Africa. Doctor was impressed and really happy with how Kurt-Lee has recovered. “Obviously you can’t target anyone’s head – it’s actually illegal to play a guy around his head anyway.

“So, there’s no fear of anything, other than the fact that he wants to be part of it. Doctor says he’s happy, specialist says he’s happy, and to have him back – especially because we lose a guy like Willie’s experience – is fantastic for us.” The Bulls also announced that all general sale tickets have been sold out, with only hospitality packages still available, so a 51 000-strong crowd is expected at Loftus Versfeld.

There are a number of players with South African links in the team, including captain Kyle Steyn (Griquas), centre Huw Jones (Stormers) and replacement props Nathan McBeth (Lions) and Oli Kebble (Stormers), and loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs and Sharks). Teams For URC Final Bulls: 15 Devon Williams 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 David Kriel 12 Harold Vorster 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Johan Goosen 9 Embrose Papier 8 Cameron Hanekom 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortjé (captain) 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Wilco Louw 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: 16 Akker van der Merwe 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Francois Klopper 19 Reinhardt Ludwig 20 Nizaam Carr 21 Zak Burger 22 Chris Smith 23 Cornel Smit. Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay 14 Sebastian Cancelliere 13 Huw Jones 12 Sione Tuipulotu 11 Kyle Steyn (captain) 10 Tom Jordan 9 George Horne 8 Jack Dempsey 7 Rory Darge 6 Matt Fagerson 5 Richie Gray 4 Scott Cummings 3 Zander Fagerson 2 Johnny Matthews 1 Jamie Bhatti. Bench: 16 George Turner 17 Nathan McBeth 18 Oli Kebble 19 Max Williamson 20 Euan Ferrie 21 Henco Venter 22 Jamie Dobie 23 Duncan Weir.