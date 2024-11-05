Larsen and Co one step away from historic final

OBAKENG MELETSE It doesn’t have to be pretty when it’s so effective. Clinton Larsen and Magesi FC could be on the cusp of history as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup with a 1-0 win against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Their qualification for the next round is already history on its own, and their well-scripted story continues to have positive twists. The next chapter, against last year’s semi-finalists Richards Bay FC, carries significant weight, as one of these two teams will secure a spot as a first-time finalist in this year’s edition, looking to face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Marumo Gallants in the final, set to unfold at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Coach of Magesi Clinton Larsen. | BackpagePix Dikwena tsa Meetse secured the Motsepe Foundation Championship with two matches to spare, a testament to the skill and experience that Larsen brings to the table. They haven’t looked back since clinching that title, and the impressive manner in which he has led his side to adapt to top-flight football whilst remaining competitive has been a remarkable journey. The route to the semis featured significant challenges, including a memorable encounter that saw them invade the 'slaughterhouse' with a thrilling 3-2 victory against the then-tournament favourites, Orlando Pirates. This was more than just a win; it instilled a deep sense of confidence and belief within the team. Although their victories required grit and determination, they showcased an effectiveness that resonated beyond the aesthetics of their performance.

The 53-year-old mentor expressed his satisfaction with the team’s commitment and their ability to maintain fitness levels, even while managing rotations among the squad. “It wasn't the prettiest of games, and we are not the prettiest of teams; but to be honest, once again, great effort from the team,” he reflected following the triumph. He further noted, “The fitness of the boys — I've said it before — for them to play at this intensity every 90 minutes. I mean, we don't have the depth other teams have.

“You can’t do that without being fit. The aerobic capacity within our team is just unbelievable, and we are really lucky to have such an honest group of players.” Larsen acknowledged that sometimes players must push beyond their limits, citing the extraordinary efforts of Darpoh, Kakora, and Mashigo. “I’m really happy with the effort we are through, and it's history for the club, but most importantly, I'm happy for my players; unbelievable effort week in and week out,” he added.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze played a pivotal role in keeping Galaxy at bay and has emerged as one of their standout players this season. His experience and skill have often been a lifeline for the team, and Larsen did not hesitate to highlight his contributions. “Strong leadership qualities are what we expect from our goalkeeper, so it’s very important that he steps up for the team with his experience. I’m really happy, but not just him,” said Larsen. He commended Darpoh and Mzava for their outstanding performances as well, pleased that Mzava secured his second award in the competition.