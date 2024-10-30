Late Mduduzi Shabalala Show saves Kaizer Chiefs’ blushes against Magesi FC

Magesi FC (1) 2 Makhubo 6’ Chirambadare 72’

Kaizer Chiefs (0) 2 Shabalala 76’ 78’ POLOKWANE: Gone in two minutes... That was the story on Wednesday night as Magesi FC missed out on what would have been a ‘double’ of sorts for them had they won here against Kaizer Chiefs.

Victors over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup first round, the Premiership newcomers let slip of a brilliant opportunity to put yet another Soweto giant to the sword at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last night as they ended with a 2-2 draw. Clinton Larsen’s team were 2-0 up with a quarter of an hour left, and the coach decided to try to close up shop with some defensive changes. It backfired badly as Chiefs came back into it with two quick goals scored by Mduduzi Shabalala.

The youngster had threatened throughout a match that saw Chiefs dominating and peppering the hosts’ goals with attacks and numerous shots. And he pulled one back on 76 minutes before equalising with a stunning volley following a poor defensive clearance that is sure to haunt Magesi for a long time to come. Magesi took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break having scored against the run of play very early on in the match.

Though they started the match with a line-up dominated by ‘chickens’, Chiefs controlled proceedings and got the hosts on the back foot.

But it was the Premiership newbies who found the net first. A free kick deep in their own half saw them launch an attack on the right, but they swiftly switched the ball to the left. After some combination play, John Mokone delivered a cross that found Wonderboy Makhubu unmarked inside the box. He is not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, and he simply nodded the ball in past Fiacre Ntwari.

The goal shocked Chiefs into intensifying their attacks as they controlled play, dominated possession and peppered Magesi’s goals with lots of shots. But they found Elvis Chipezeze in uncompromising mood, the home side skipper pulling off numerous saves – though most of them were shots directly at him.

Chiefs, just as they did against SuperSport here last weekend, played with huge intensity and knocked the ball about purposely – notwithstanding the fact that coach Nasreddine Nabi had fielded a starting XI teaming with young players. The Amakhosi could have equalised on 57 minutes, but Bradley Cross incredulously headed a brilliant cross by Gaston Sirino wide. Magesi then went 2-0 up via a direct free kick scored by Edmore Chirambadare on 72 minutes.

But in their attempt to close the game out by going ultra defensive, Magesi allowed Chiefs deep into their danger zone, and Shabalala punished them.