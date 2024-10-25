Leinster and hostile 50 000 Dublin crowd await unbeaten Lions

There can be no doubt about it: the Lions are in for a hostile reception tomorrow when they take on Leinster in the United Rugby Championship. They will be facing a cauldron of fanatical support baying for comeuppance after months of being at daggers drawn over who is better at the game at international, provincial, local and grassroots level.

By the account of the Irish club, Aviva Stadium is expecting 50 000-plus supporters when the match kicks off (6.15pm SA time), reaching near full capacity – if not sold-out status – by then. It could be the biggest crowd the Lions have faced since joining the URC. It will certainly be the first time this group of players has even played at the ground.

The recent rugby rivalry between the two nations at Test level, has seemingly trickled down to URC level. It will be bubbling under the surface when the current top two teams in the tournament – both with their unbeaten records on the line – clash on that hallowed Dublin earth.

Indeed, it will be another opportunity for either country to claim a measure of bragging rights in the ongoing feud. One suspects, however, that few would have predicted that the next chapter in the tale would be recorded by Ivan ‘Cash’ van Rooyen’s team against the mean blue machine that is Leinster this early in the season. The Herculean task before the Joburgers has not been lost on the team, as lock Reinhard Nothnagel and Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe attested to yesterday.

“It is a massive week for Lions rugby,” said Springbok wing Van der Merwe. “It’s No 1 and No 2 this weekend. “Coach Cash has been reminding us that we don’t have to make the occasion bigger than it needs to be. Leinster are one of the top sides in the world, and we want to measure ourselves against the best. “We are very excited. It will be all of our first times playing at the Aviva Stadium. It is an iconic stadium as well. There won’t be extra motivation needed for us this weekend.”

Reinhard Nothnagel is expected to be lineout general for the Lions, who are ranked the best outfit in that department by the URC, against Leinster. Photo: BackpagePix Lock ‘Notties’ shared that sentiment, explaining: “The vibe within the squad leading up to (tomorrow), there is a nervous energy, but in a good way. “Everyone knows that Leinster are one of the best, if not the best, club sides in the world. It will be a test for each and everyone of us to measure ourselves this weekend and see where we are at. “It will be a big test playing at the Aviva – it is the first time for everyone to do that – so it is a big opportunity for us to go out there and express ourselves and do it for Joburg. We will definitely give it our best shot this weekend.”

The bookmakers have Leinster as undisputed favourites for the match. Indeed, a R100 bet on the Lions walking away with a win – on one betting site – could see a payout of R1 000, while a draw could see a boon of R3 300. Although Leinster have won two of the three games between the sides, counter-intuitively, the Lions have outscored them 93 points to 72, mostly thanks to last season's 44-12 victory at Ellis Park.

That triumph was against a weakened Leinster, though.

It remains to be seen what the composition of the hosts’ match-23 will look like, due to the fact that Ireland are preparing for a titanic clash against the All Blacks in a fortnight. For their part, the Lions are expected to select their strongest team available as they seek to overcome the odds. They have helped their cause with two mature and measured wins in recent weeks over the Dragons and Zebre in Newport and Parma respectively.

It will aid their mental preparedness for the match, which will be just as important as their physical conditioning and skill-sets. Said Van der Merwe, while explaining how he will do so in a moment of zen: “I see the field in my mind already. I see the people and see their faces, their expressions and how they cheer for the other team. “I focus on my mental preparation... It is a big part of how I prepare for matches, so when game-day comes, I have prepared for those things multiple times over.”