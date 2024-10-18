Lions’ confidence soaring, but must guard against complacency in Zebre clash

The Lions are brimming with confidence – and who could blame them after three fine victories from three matches to sit third in the United Rugby Championship standings. But this weekend, they must guard against the greatest of rugby foes: complacency.

Zebre, if we can all be honest with ourselves, are not a team that should strike any fear into any team, whether that be at home or away – but therein lies the danger. The Lions are expected to win their URC clash in Parma tomorrow (1.30pm kick-off), and it is expected that it will be a handsome victory at that.

Mamba strikes 🐍 #ForOurCity@Vodacom #URC | #HitsDifferent#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/hxCWyxIxTk — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) October 17, 2024 Moreover, the Lions have never lost to Zebre in three outings, outscoring this weekend’s hosts 139-80. Since the inception of the URC in the 2021/22 season, the Italian outfit have won three of the 58 league games they have participated in.

It is a short list of triumphs that includes the Dragons (28-18), the Stormers (12-10) and most recently, and quite surprisingly this season, Munster 42-33. Last season, they also drew 22-22 against Cardiff. In the other three games Zebre have played thus far in the new campaign, they came unstuck 22-17 to Cardiff away, 36-5 to the Stormers at home and this past weekend 33-3 to defending champions Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

Nevertheless, the Lions must remain wary that any drop-off in their intensity and game management could open the door for a shock. Recently acquired loosehead prop Juan Schoeman insisted yesterday, however, that the Joburgers were doing just that. “Our preparations this week have been first and foremost on our mindset,” the 33-year-old explained via WhatsApp.

“It is not going to be easy against Zebre, especially if they get their tails up in what they can achieve and the way they like to play. They like a loose game. “We have prepared for wet conditions. Although it is not too cold here in Italy, it is quite rainy, so we can expect a tighter game, especially when it comes to set-piece.”

In those twin disciplines – the scrum and lineout – the visitors to Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi will fancy their chances. According to the official URC statistics, the Lions have a 100% scrum success, and together with numbers including penalties won from the platform, are the third-best unit in the tournament.

Zebre are 15th, with an 85% scrum success. At lineout time, the Lions have won 94% of their throw-ins and have stolen the the third-most ball from their opposition, to be considered the second best unit in that department. Zebre, meanwhile, are once again 15th, having lost the second most ball at lineout time for a 76% success-rate.

At the end of last month, however, Munster had a comfortable 28-15 lead with 40 minutes to play, only to be rocked by a four-try blitz that had them capitulate and lose out on a victory. The Lions must take lessons from that and dare not replicate them tomorrow. Former Sharks and Bath player Schoeman, meanwhile, can help that cause through his veteran and world-wise status within the team.

The brother of Scottish international Pierre Schoeman joined the Lions for this URC campaign, adding the team to a CV that includes the Bulls, Southern Kings, current EPCR Challenge Cup champions Sharks and last season’s English Premiership runners-up Bath. Said Schoeman of his travels: “The time spent at Bath was an amazing experience for me and my family. “We have all grown as human beings, and we have been on a journey of learning. I have grown as a rugby player and as a human being.