Lions’ Dominic Hendricks makes WP toil, Tsepo Ndwandwa spins Titans to victory

SLOW left-arm orthodox Tsepo Ndwandwa spun the Titans to a 118-run victory over the Knights in their Four-Day Series clash in Centurion yesterday. Playing in only his third first-class match for the Titans, Ndwandwa delivered an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, his seventh of his career and his second successive five-for, having returned 5/124 against the Dolphins at Kingsmead last week.

The 29-year-old returned sparkling figures of 5/33 in 15 overs in the first innings in Centurion and followed it up with 3/36 in 14 overs in the second innings to help register a second consecutive victory for the Titans inside three days. Having crossed the Jukskei River from the Lions at the Wanderers to SuperSport Park this season in search of game-time, Ndwandwa has gotten precisely what he had hoped for from Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi. The Gqeberha-born Ndwandwa returned the faith with a tally of 18 wickets in the opening three matches of the campaign.

With the bat, a 146-ball 75 in the first innings from 21-year-old Matthew Boast saw the Titans post 307, and the Knights responded with 193 before the hosts put on 167 in the second innings, setting the Free State visitors a 282-run victory target. Neil Brand was left stranded on an unbeaten 87 in the second innings, while Boast’s raw pace saw him claim five wickets in the match for the Titans.

A word from the captain, Neil Brand (87*) on our 118-run win over the Knights. In Johannesburg yesterday, it was a Dominic Hendricks special as the Lions captain brought up his 18th first-class century to push his team to 268/3 at stumps on day one against Western Province at the Wanderers.

Hendricks’ day couldn’t have started better as the Lions skipper called correctly at the toss and opted to bat first in Johannesburg against what was a weakened Province bowling attack, with the likes of Dane Paterson on national duty with the Proteas Test squad. After losing fellow opening batter Joshua Richards, Hendricks combined for a 109-run partnership with Muhammad Manack (64), reaching the milestone in more than 45 overs.

Composure from Manack.👏



Muhammad Manack brings up his maiden half-century with a boundary. Very well deserved! After Manack's departure, Hendricks was involved in yet another important partnership, this time with former WP star Zubayr Hamza (77) as the pair put on 132 runs before Hamza was bowled by Onke Nyaku (1/63).