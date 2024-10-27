Lions roar to historic title with dominant win

The Wanderers was alive with excitement yesterday as the Lions secured their place in T20 history by defeating the Titans by eight wickets, claiming their sixth T20 Challenge title.

An atmosphere thick with anticipation hung over the ground as the two best T20 sides in South Africa battled it out for the ultimate prize, but it was the Lions who emerged victorious amidst the looming clouds and threats of rain. Chasing a modest target of 120 runs, the defending champions showcased their prowess, needing just 15.1 overs to reach their goal.

Lutho Sipamla of Lions took 4/12 in the final, which helped contain the Titans to a paltry 119 all out. | BackpagePix

Rassie van der Dussen, in spectacular form, lit up the innings with a commanding knock of 44 runs off 31 balls, peppered with seven boundaries and one towering six. He was supported ably by Conor Esterhuizen, who top-scored with 48 runs off 36 balls, featured six fours and one six in a partnership that added 98 runs for the third wicket.

At 34, Van der Dussen reached a significant milestone, crossing the 6 000 run mark in his T20 career, a feat that highlighted his critical role in steering the Lions to the top of the log throughout the season. Despite an early wobble that saw Reese Hendricks dismissed for just 4, and Zubayr Hamza contributing a mere 20, their recovery surged past the Titans’ faltering hopes, firmly shutting down any notion of a comeback.