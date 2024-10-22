Lions secure home final with impressive seven-wicket victory over Titans

Ongama Gcwabe Titans: 115 all out

Dayyaan Galiem 44; Nqaba Peter 4/15, Kwena Mphaka 3/11 Lions: 116/3 Reeza Hendricks 61; Dayyaan Galiem 2/16, Gerald Coetzee 1/31

Lions won by seven wickets The Lions stamped their authority by beating the Titans by seven wickets at the Wanderers Stadium, earning a coveted spot in the home final of the CSA T20 Challenge.

A sublime half-century from Reeza Hendricks, who scored 61 runs with seven boundaries and two sixes, paved the way for the Lions' domination in the first qualifier held in Johannesburg. Chasing a modest target of 116 runs, the seasoned 35-year-old paced his innings carefully, even after losing opener Zubayr Hamza early on for just four runs, courtesy of a delivery from Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (1/31). Hendricks found formidable support in the experienced Rassie van der Dussen, as the duo forged a solid 92-run partnership that left the Lions a mere 14 runs away from their target. Dayyaan Galiem (2/16) made an impact by striking twice in a single over, dismissing both Hendricks and Conor Esterhuizen. Nonetheless, it was too little, too late, as the Lions comfortably secured a seven-wicket victory with 24 balls remaining.

The foundation for this victory was firmly laid by the Lions' bowlers, who performed brilliantly on the night. Leading the charge was Kwena Maphaka, a St Stithians College matriculant, alongside seamer Delano Potgieter. The home side made significant inroads into the Titans' batting order with disciplined bowling from the outset. Potgieter, opening the bowling, struck first by dismissing Rivaldo Moonsamy with a floated good-length delivery that took the edge of Moonsamy’s bat, resulting in a straightforward catch by Hendricks at slip. Maphaka then exploited the bowler-friendly conditions at the Bullring, claiming two crucial wickets during the first powerplay. He removed Lhuan-dre Pretorius for seven runs, caught at deep mid-wicket, and then took the wicket of Sibonelo Makhanya for a duck, who was neatly caught by Nqaba Peter at short third, courtesy of a fast bouncer.