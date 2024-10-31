Lions set for crucial year-end as rivals face major challenges

This week’s departure of Graham Rowntree as Munster coach left many shocked, baffled, lost for words, while the Stormers’ capitulation to defending champions Glasgow Warriors last weekend also left many shocked, baffled, lost for words. If, perchance, you are a Lions fan, however, you should be licking your lips in eager anticipation as the final batch of fixtures for the Joburgers in 202, could see the Doornfontein-based outfit make significant strides towards finishing in the top eight.

Currently fourth in the United Rugby Championship on 18 points – they trail first-placed Leinster by 11 points, followed by Glasgow on 23 and the Bulls on 19 – the Lions will have an excellent opportunity to close out the year with two more positive results, while also staking a claim in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

They are largely untouched by the November Test window, and will have their full complement of players to train with over the next few weeks.

Their next date with destiny is against the former champions Munster on November 30 at Thomond Park, which is the same day as Ireland’s match against a struggling Wallaby outfit. That could mean stalwarts Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray and Calvin Nash will not be available for selection. Coupled with their recent coaching travails, their woeful start to the URC where they have won two of their six matches, and the imposing of interim coach Ian Costello’s philosophy on the squad, and the Lions will fancy their chances in Limerick.

The same is also true of the Stormers, who have failed to impress this season. Coach John Dobson has battled to create a coherent, consistent outfit since the start of the season, arguably relying too much on prodigious, individual X-factor, instead of a holistic approach. Dobson has several issues that need urgent resolution.

Jack Crowley of Munster was the Lions’ nemesis the last time the two sides met – a 33-13 win for the Irish province at Ellis Park in last season’s URC. Photo: BackpagePix It has seen the Cape-based side dwelling at the bottom of the table with two wins to collect 10 points. Although the Lions face them on December 21 at Cape Town Stadium, Ivan van Rooyen and his charges will no doubt understand that their hosts on that day have a degree of fragility to them that can be exploited. In-between, the Lions will also face the Ospreys in Swansea, followed by Pau at Ellis Park in the opening rounds of the Challenge Cup.

The former have also battled in the URC, securing two wins by beating the Dragons and the Stormers, respectively, in September. French Top 14 club Pau, meanwhile, are also toiling away at the bottom of that league with three wins in eight games. They are not expected to send a full-strength side to South Africa on December 14 for a Pool 2 match. Despite the recent loss to Leinster, the Lions should feel that they can win all these matches.

Henco van Wyk was willing to do anything to stop James Lowe 👏👏#VURC | #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/0cFhsqVfFp — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024

A batch of their players have also made an impression on the competition. Lock Ruben Schoeman was excellent against the Irish giants, while JC Pretorius and Francke Horn have been at their industrious best. Morné van den Berg, meanwhile, has returned from the Springboks with vigour in his step. Kade Wolhuter had arguably his worst performance against Leinster this past week, but having returned from injury, the next few weeks could restore his early confidence.

The centres have been noteworthy, too, with Rynhardt Jonker, Erich Cronjé and Marius Louw all awarded with game-time. Henco van Wyk, meanwhile, has yet to find his true form, although against Leinster, there were flashes of his brilliance. The back three have also excelled – Rabz Maxwane, Edwill van der Merwe and Quan Horn are building into a formidable unit.